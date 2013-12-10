(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based
Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG's (BSW) and its sister bank
Wuestenrot Bank AG
Pfandbriefbank's (WBP) (collectively Wuestenrot Bausparbank)
Long- and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and 'F2'. The
Outlook is
Stable. At the same time, the agency has withdrawn the banks'
ratings. A full
list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
BSW and WBP are closely linked and operate to a large extent as
a single
economic entity, the 'Wuestenrot Bausparbank'. BSW and WBP are
kept as legally
separate entities because BSW's protective building society
(Bausparkasse)
status prevents it from taking over WBP's covered bond
(Pfandbrief) licence and
business.
The affirmation of both banks' Long-term IDRs is based on
Fitch's assessment on
Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG's (W&W AG; BBB+/Stable), the
100% owner of
both banks, ability and willingness to provide support to its
bank subsidiaries
if needed.
The affirmation of BSW's and WBP's Viability Ratings (VRs) at
'bbb' reflects the
continued, and, in Fitch's view, likely prolonged, low interest
rate
environment, which has had a negative impact on the banks'
recurring earnings as
well as on BSW's overall low risk profile and WBP's business
model, specifically
credit risk. The ratings also take into account their sufficient
capitalisation
which can absorb periods of weak profitability.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as W&W AG has chosen to stop
participating in
the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient information
to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or
analytical coverage for BSW and WBP. Please refer to separate
rating action
commentary for W&W AG ("Fitch Affirms & Withdraws Wuestenrot &
Wuerttembergische
Insurance Entities' Ratings, dated 10 December 2013 and
available on
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch views BSW and WBP as "core" and key and integral parts of
W&W group's
business as both complement the group's product diversification
through the
offering of residential mortgage loans and cross-selling
approach towards retail
customers.
The agency believes that there is a strong willingness by W&W AG
to support its
banking operations, as, for example, underpinned by the
profit-and-loss transfer
agreement between WBP and W&W AG. Fitch expects that W&W AG has
sufficient
excess capital to provide support, if needed,), based on Fitch's
analysis of W&W
AG and the solvency of W&W AG's insurance entities.
The magnitude of potential stress to be covered by the parent is
limited by both
banks' low-risk and granular mortgage loan books. This is
because BSW, as a
building society, and WBP, as a Pfandbrief issuer, are subject
to maximum
mortgage lending values of 80% (German building society law) and
60% (Pfandbrief
eligibility), respectively, in a still benign domestic
residential mortgage
lending market. In addition, BSW's risk appetite is restricted
by regulation: it
has to invest Bauspar deposits, until a depositor becomes
eligible for a
subsequent mortgage loan, in high-quality assets, as stipulated
in the German
building society law. BSW's exposure to commercial real estate
is legally
capped.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
Fitch expects that BSW and WBP will show weak core
profitability, due to the
currently low, and, in our view likely to be prolonged, interest
rate
environment, and intense competition in domestic residential
mortgage lending
and retail funding. This is intensified by the dependence of
both entities on
their interest income as their only recurring income source,
because net
commission income, due to commission payments to designated
financial
intermediaries, is structurally negative. Also, building
societies are less
flexible in adjusting their funding costs due to high-yielding
legacy Bauspar
tariffs. At the same time, it is increasingly difficult for BSW
and WBP to
reinvest maturing treasury assets or invest newly acquired
Bauspar deposits at
attractive net interest margins.
BSW's and WBP's current optimisation initiative W&W 2015 also
weighs on
earnings, which together with depressed revenues results in high
cost
inefficiency in 2013. W&W AG has been in a restructuring (W&W
2009) and
development (W&W 2012) mode for six years but has started W&W
2015 to further
streamline its organisation and to address the historically low
interest rate
environment, regulatory changes and the sovereign debt crisis.
Fitch recognised
the progress so far but believes that additional streamlining
will be
increasingly challenging to achieve.
Fitch expects a rise in interest rates to revive BSW's and WBP's
profitability
and its business model. In this context, we believe that the
banking entities'
capitalisation is sufficient to absorb weak profitability for
some time. In
addition, BSW's and WBP's funding and liquidity profiles are
strong. Fitch has
received pro-forma liquidity coverage ratio and net stable
funding ratio data
which suggest that these ratios are not a challenge for either
bank under Basel
III.
The ratings actions are as follows:
Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook, rating
withdrawn
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; rating withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'; rating withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; rating withdrawn
Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook, rating
withdrawn
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; rating withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'; rating withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; rating withdrawn
Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'; rating withdrawn
