(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Wuestenrot Bank AG
Pfandbriefbank (WBP, BBB+/Stable/F2) mortgage Pfandbriefe at
'AAA' with a Stable
Outlook. The affirmation follows the agency's periodic review of
the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on WBP's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+', the
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 5 and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes
into account in
its analysis and which is currently 15.6%. This level of OC
supports a 'AA'
rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and is sufficient
to achieve
outstanding recoveries in a 'AAA' scenario, supporting a
two-notch recovery
uplift to 'AAA' for the covered bonds rating.
As of 30 June 2013, the cover pool had a significant initial
open interest
position as 30% of the covered bonds are floating compared with
0.5% of the
cover assets. Consequently, the cover pool is sensitive to a
rising interest
rate scenario. No privileged derivatives are in place to
mitigate the open
position.
WBP`s outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR3.8bn and
were secured by
a cover pool of EUR4.6bn. All liabilities and assets are
euro-denominated. The
mortgage pool comprises 62,585 loans, 96% of which are secured
by residential
properties and 4% by small commercial properties with an average
lending value
of EUR0.5m. As commercial loans are not part of WBP's strategic
business
activities, no new commercial loans will be added to the cover
pool. The
properties are well-diversified throughout Germany.
Fitch applied a cash flow profile based on the assumption that
loans are
extended beyond interest reset dates, until their assumed final
legal maturity.
On the extended cash flow profile, Fitch calculated a weighted
average remaining
life of 15 years compared with four years for the delivered
profile based on
interest reset dates.
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated an expected credit
loss of 3.9%. The
rating default rate and the rating recovery rate for this
scenario are 16.4% and
76.5%, respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating is vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurred:
(i) WBP's IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB' or
lower; or (ii)
the D-Cap fell by one or more categories to 4 or lower; or (iii)
the OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven OC of 11%.
The prepayment scenarios applied in Fitch`s cash flow analysis
are of paramount
importance for the breakeven OC. Prepayments drive the available
liquidity to
repay outstanding bonds and therefore the level of asset sales
needed. In a
rising interest rate scenario, which is the most stressful
scenario for WBP's
mortgage Pfandbriefe, lower asset prices account for an increase
in breakeven
OC. In Fitch's view, 50% of our base prepayment assumption,
which is 15% for
loans with a seasoning of eight years, is an adequate stress in
a low prepayment
scenario under the assumption that all loans are extended until
their final
legal maturity.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 04
September 2012,
'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance Stress
Addendum' dated 03 June 2013, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria'
dated 06 June
2013, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Germany' dated 17 July 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
