(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wuxi
Construction and
Development Investment Co., Ltd.'s (WCDI) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also
affirmed its US dollar senior unsecured notes issued by Xihui
Haiwai I
Investment Holdings Co., Limited (Xihui Haiwai I) at 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linkage to Wuxi Municipality: WCDI's ratings are credit-linked
but not equalised
with Fitch's internal assessment of China's Wuxi Municipality.
This is reflected
in 100% state ownership, strong government oversight on its
financials, and the
strategic importance of the entity's operation to the
government. These factors
result in a high likelihood WCDI would get extraordinary support
from the Wuxi
authorities, if needed.
Wuxi's Strong Creditworthiness: Wuxi is part of the province of
Jiangsu, which
is one of China's strongest economic regions in terms of gross
regional product.
The Wuxi municipality has a strong fiscal budget, a diversified
socioeconomic
profile and benefits from its strategic location as the centre
of the Yangtze
River Delta economic zone, one of China's top three economic
zones.
Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: WCDI is registered as a
state-owned limited
liability company under Chinese company law. It is allowed to go
bankrupt and
its employees are not all civil servants.
Strategic Importance Attribute Stronger: WCDI is Wuxi's major
urban public
infrastructure development and investment platform, and plays a
very important
role in implementing Wuxi's blueprint of urban development. WCDI
is mandated by
the government to develop municipal roads and bridges, city
greening, sewage
treatment of Taihu Lake and water conservancy.
Control and Supervision Attribute Stronger: WCDI is wholly owned
by the Wuxi
government and reports to the Wuxi Department of Finance. The
company's
directors and senior management are appointed mainly by the
government, and its
major decisions need the government's approval. The company's
financing plan and
debt funding require government approval.
Integration Attribute Stronger: WCDI's integration reflects the
historical
capital injection and subsidies made by the government. Since
the establishment
of WCDI in 2005, the company has received CNY18 billion in
capital injection
from the government up to the end of 2016, which represented 95%
of equity.
Weak Financial Profile: The company has a very high level of
leverage and very
low profitability because of its public welfare nature. The
company's capex will
stay high and it is unlikely that the company's standalone
credit metrics will
improve. However, with stable support from the Wuxi government,
the risk has
been mitigated.
The notes were issued by Xihui Haiwai I, and are unconditionally
and irrevocably
guaranteed by Xihui International Co., Limited (Xihui
International), a wholly
owned subsidiary of WCDI. WCDI has granted a keepwell and
liquidity support deed
and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure
that Xihui
International has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its
obligations under
the guarantee for the notes.
The notes are rated at the same level as WCDI's IDRs, given the
strong link
between Xihui International and WCDI, and because the keepwell
and liquidity
support deed and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking
transfer the
ultimate responsibility of payment to WCDI.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A stronger support commitment from Wuxi Municipality may trigger
positive rating
action on WCDI. An upgrade of the internal assessment of Wuxi
Municipality would
result in an upgrade of WCDI.
A significant weakening of WCDI's strategic importance to Wuxi,
a dilution of
the government's shareholding, and/or reduced explicit and
implicit municipality
support, may cause a downgrade. A downgrade could also stem from
weaker fiscal
performance or increased indebtedness of the municipality that
causes our
internal assessment of its creditworthiness to deteriorate.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fan Gao
Analyst
+852 2263 9960
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Senior Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
