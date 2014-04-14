(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed US-listed
China-based homebuilder Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.'s (Xinyuan) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also
affirmed the company's senior unsecured rating at 'B+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Expansion With Sound Leverage: Fitch expects Xinyuan's 2014 net debt/adjusted
inventory to increase to around 30% from net cash position in 2013 as a result
of the expansion of its business scale. However, this level of leverage is still
healthy compared with peers'. While Xinyuan acquired land that will yield 1.4
million sqm in GFA at a cost of CNY3.6bn in total land premiums in 2013, it had
CNY6.2bn of contracted sales and maintained a net cash position. Following its
substantial land banking and good performance in 2013, the company will continue
to take advantage of its healthy financial position to leverage up to further
expand, as reflected by its sales target of CNY10.2bn for 2014.
Asset-Light Small Homebuilder: Xinyuan's small holdings of property development
assets give its creditors less protection in the event of asset liquidation. Its
land bank in terms of saleable GFA was 1.8 million sqm at end-2013, smaller than
that of similarly rated peers. Fitch expects the company to enlarge its land
bank substantially in the next 24 months. The company has demonstrated an
outstanding ability to pick locations that will be well-received by buyers. This
can been seen in its gross profit margin of around 30% - no worse than peers'-
even though its sales have come mainly from land that was acquired over the past
two years, when prices were increasing substantially.
Land Cost Affects Margin: Land cost forms over 25% of Xinyuan's average selling
prices (ASP), compared with less than 20% for most Chinese homebuilders, which
limits the company's profit margin. The higher proportion of land cost was
mainly due to new land bank acquired in 2013, which accounted for around 79% of
unsold land bank at end-2013 and Xinyuan's fast turnover business model, which
does not allow for much land price appreciation.
Diversified Funding Channels: The USD109m of equity and convertible debt it
raised from private equity investor TPG Asia VI SF in September 2013, followed
closely by offshore note issuance, shows that the company has access to
diversified funding sources to accelerate its growth plan in 2014. Fitch
believes it has sufficient liquidity on its balance sheet to support its growth
and mitigate downside risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- reduction of scale as reflected by a fall in GFA land bank to less than two
years of sales
- contracted sales falling below CNY5bn
- net debt/adjusted inventory rising above 35%
- changes to its fast turnover model so that contracted sales/gross debt falls
below 1.2x (2013:1.2x)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- significant increase in scale as reflected by contracted sales exceeding
CNY15bn
- increase in business diversification by geography and by product mix.
- maintaining a strong financial profile