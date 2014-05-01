(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of XLIT Ltd. (a
Cayman Islands subsidiary of XL Group plc) and its
property/casualty
(re)insurance subsidiaries (collectively XL), including the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating of its
core operating companies at 'A'. The Rating Outlook remains
Positive.
Fitch's rating action follows the company's announcement that it
has entered
into a transaction to sell XL Life Reinsurance (SAC) Ltd. (XLLR)
to GreyCastle
Holdings Ltd. (GreyCastle) and retrocede (via 100% quota share
reinsurance) the
majority of its run-off life reinsurance business to XLLR. XL's
life
reinsurance operations are in runoff with no new business since
March 2009.
Fitch views the transaction as overall neutral to the rating as
the immediate
accounting write-off charge is manageable and is offset by
reduced volatility,
with the investment market risk passed on to the buyer through a
funds withheld
liability. As such, this should help XL to increase focus on
its core
property/casualty business.
The transaction includes all of XL's U.K. and Irish fixed
annuity and U.K. term
business, representing $4.4 billion, or over 90% of XL's $4.8
billion total GAAP
life reinsurance future policy benefit reserves. XL's remaining
life reserves
will primarily include its U.S. term business, disability, and
accident and
health policies, which are excluded from this transaction.
Fitch notes that following the XLLR sale and retrocession
transaction, XL will
take on counterparty credit risk of XLLR, the retrocessionaire,
a new, unrated
Bermuda regulated entity being sold to GreyCastle. Fitch also
notes that this
credit exposure will be significantly mitigated by the
collateral provided under
the funds withheld agreement, which will be in excess of the
underlying US GAAP
liabilities and the level of capitalization of XLLR, which is in
excess of
regulatory requirements. GreyCastle is a newly formed Bermuda
holding company
whose shareholders are large families and university endowments.
The retrocession will result in an expected book value loss to
XL of
approximately $585 million, which represents about 5% of XL's
total
shareholders' equity of $11.6 billion at March 31, 2014. The
expected net
income statement loss of $580 million compares to XL's annual
net income of $1.1
billion in 2013.
Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of XL's ratings reflects
the company's
solid capitalization, reasonable financial leverage, and large
diversified
market position in both insurance and reinsurance lines, as well
as anticipated
challenges in the overall competitive property/casualty market
rate environment.
The Positive Outlook reflects XL's favorable recent net earnings
from improving
calendar year and run-rate accident year underwriting results,
particularly in
the company's insurance segment, as well as improving operating
earnings-based
interest and preferred dividend coverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
consistent
favorable underwriting profitability with combined ratios of 98%
or better,
overall flat to favorable loss reserve development, financial
leverage ratio
maintained below 20%, run-rate operating earnings-based interest
and preferred
dividend coverage of 7x, and continued strong capitalization of
the insurance
subsidiaries.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
significant
charges for reserves or investments that affect equity and the
capitalization of
the insurance subsidiaries, financial leverage ratio maintained
above 25% or
debt plus preferred equity to total capital above 30%, and
future earnings that
are significantly below industry levels.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Positive Outlook:
XLIT Ltd.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 5.25% senior notes due 2014 at 'BBB';
--$300 million 2.30% senior notes due 2018 'BBB';
--$400 million 5.75% senior notes due 2021 at 'BBB';
--$350 million 6.375% senior notes due 2024 at 'BBB';
--$325 million 6.25% senior notes due 2027 at 'BBB';
--$300 million 5.25% senior notes due 2043 'BBB';
--$345 million series D preference ordinary shares at 'BB+';
--$999.5 million series E preference ordinary shares at 'BB+'.
Fitch has also affirmed at 'A' the IFS ratings of the following
XL (re)insurance
subsidiaries with a Positive Outlook:
--XL Insurance (Bermuda) Ltd;
--XL Re Ltd;
--XL Insurance Switzerland Ltd;
--XL Re Latin America Ltd;
--XL Insurance Company plc;
--XL Insurance America, Inc.;
--XL Reinsurance America Inc.;
--XL Re Europe SE;
--XL Insurance Company of New York, Inc.;
--XL Specialty Insurance Company;
--Indian Harbor Insurance Company;
--Greenwich Insurance Company;
--XL Select Insurance Company.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
