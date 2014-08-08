(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yapi Kredi
Invest's Koc
Group Affiliates Equity Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The
fund is managed
by Yapi Kredi Portfoy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's disciplined,
research-driven approach in
managing listed affiliates of the Koc Group, a large Turkish
industrial
conglomerate. The rating is also supported by the depth of Yapi
Kredi Portfoy's
dedicated investment resources as well as by its solid expertise
and depth of
experience in the domestic market.
FUND PRESENTATION
The fund is a Turkish domiciled, regulated open-ended fund with
TRY125m of
assets, as of end-June 2014. It invests mostly in listed
affiliates of the Koc
Group, a large Turkish industrial conglomerate. Equity exposure
may vary between
75% and 100%.
The fund's limited investment universe, the resulting industrial
sector bias and
constraints to active allocation differentiates its market and
risk profiles
from most of its peers.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund combines a flexible top-down equity allocation with
bottom-up stock
selection, supported by proprietary research. Investment
decisions are taken at
a weekly committee that sets allocation bands and determines
active stock
selection.
The fund manager's principal shareholder is Koc Financial
Services, a joint
strategic partnership between UniCredit S.p.A. and Koc Holding
of Turkey, a
diversified Turkish industrial conglomerate, majority-owned by
the Koc family.
Possible conflicts of interest are closely monitored by the
regulator and
internal and external audits. No conflicts of interest have been
reported in the
fund's 16-year history.
RESOURCES
The fund is managed in a consensual manner and benefits from the
depth of Yapi
Kredi Portfoy's investment and support functions.
The lead portfolio manager (PM) is Head of Yapi Kredi Portfoy's
equity
department with more than 20 years of investment management and
research
experience and has been managing the fund since June 2010. The
co-manager has 12
years of industry experience.
Yapi Kredi Portfoy's IT platform is overall robust and matches
the requirements
of the funds.
TRACK RECORD
Historically, the fund has performed well against its benchmark,
which was
amended in January 2012 to: 90% Reuters Koc Company Index, 5%
KYD-182 Bond
Index, 5% KYD O/N Repo Index, The fund's specific benchmark and
industrial bias
makes comparison with peers in the same category difficult.
Nevertheless, the
fund outperformed the Lipper category "Turkish equities" over
three and five
years.
FUND MANAGER
Yapi Kredi Portfoy (Asset Manager Rating 'Highest Standards
(tur)'), part of the
Koc Group, was established in 2002. It is one of Turkey's
leading asset managers
with TRY10.7bn assets under management, including 7.7% in
equities as of
end-December 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or excessive risk taking. More specifically,
evidence of a
conflict of interest with respect to Koc group companies or
failure to operate
at arm's length may result in a downgrade or rating withdrawal.
Fitch sees
limited key person dependency given the depth of the investment
team. Fitch sees
little potential for an upgrade, given the specific nature of
the fund and its
benchmark.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Committee Chairman
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
