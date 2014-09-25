(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik
Government Debt
Instrument Group Pension Fund
PARIS, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its Fund
Quality Ratings
on three pension funds managed by Yapi Kredi Portfoy.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik First Managed Group Pension Fund at
"Strong"
Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Managed Pension Fund at "Good"
Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Government Debt Instrument Group
Pension Fund at
"Good"
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the funds' disciplined security selection
and asset
allocation process. The ratings are also supported by the depth
of Yapi Kredi
Portfoy's dedicated investment resources as well as by its solid
expertise and
depth of experience in the domestic market. The 'Strong' rating
of Allianz Yasam
ve Emeklilik First Managed Group Pension Fund recognises the
long term,
consistent outperformance of the fund.
FUNDS PRESENTATION
The funds are Turkish regulated pension funds. Allianz Yasam ve
Emeklilik First
Managed Group Pension Fund and Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik
Managed Pension Fund
are conservative balanced pension funds; the funds' respective
benchmarks
consist of 75% and 90% fixed income instruments. Allianz Yasam
ve Emeklilik
Government Debt Instrument Group Pension Fund is a traditional,
low-risk, fixed
income fund (minimum 80% government debt securities).
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The funds' core approach is a traditional top-down driven
fundamental and
macroeconomic analysis for duration management and yield curve
positioning.
Investment decisions are taken at a weekly committee that sets
allocation bands
for fixed- income exposure, asset type and duration. The lead
portfolio manager
(PM) is given some autonomy to operate within the given
guidelines.
RESOURCES
The funds are managed in a consensual manner and benefit from
the depth of Yapi
Kredi Portfoy's investment and support functions.
The lead PM of the funds has been the head of the pension fund
business since
June 2010 and has 18 years of market experience. Two experienced
co-managers for
bonds and equities assist him in fine-tuning the exposure to
relevant asset
classes.
Yapi Kredi Portfoy's IT platform is overall robust and matches
the requirements
of the funds.
TRACK RECORD
Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Managed Pension Fund and Allianz
Yasam ve Emeklilik
Government Debt Instrument Group Pension Fund have outperformed
their Lipper
categories over three- and five-year periods, but have remained
below their
various benchmarks over these periods to end-August 2014.
Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik First Managed Group Pension Fund has
consistently
outperformed its various benchmarks and Lipper category over
three and five
years (first quintile) to end-August 2014.
FUND MANAGER
Yapi Kredi Portfoy (Asset Manager Rating 'Highest Standards
(tur)') is part of
the Koc Group and was established in 2002. It is one of Turkey's
leading asset
managers with TRY11.5bn assets under management (including
around 40% in pension
funds) as of July 2014. The company has a long track record of
managing domestic
fixed-income and money market assets, which together represent
around 90% of
assets under management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or in the resources dedicated to the
funds. A material
adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating
driver could result
in a downgrade. For example, this may be manifested in
significant structural
deterioration in the funds' performance or excessive
risk-taking. Fitch sees
limited key person dependency given the depth of the investment
team.
Conversely, an upgrade of Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Managed
Pension Fund and
Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Government Debt Instrument Group
Pension Fund could
result from a demonstrated ability to outperform peers
consistently on a risk-
adjusted basis over five years. Fitch sees limited potential for
an upgrade of
Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik First Managed Group Pension Fund,
given the strong
rating already achieved.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Committee Chairman
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 16
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Yapi Kredi Portfoy Yonetimi A.S.
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
