(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Government Debt Instrument Group Pension Fund here PARIS, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its Fund Quality Ratings on three pension funds managed by Yapi Kredi Portfoy. Fitch affirms the following ratings: Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik First Managed Group Pension Fund at "Strong" Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Managed Pension Fund at "Good" Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Government Debt Instrument Group Pension Fund at "Good" KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the funds' disciplined security selection and asset allocation process. The ratings are also supported by the depth of Yapi Kredi Portfoy's dedicated investment resources as well as by its solid expertise and depth of experience in the domestic market. The 'Strong' rating of Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik First Managed Group Pension Fund recognises the long term, consistent outperformance of the fund. FUNDS PRESENTATION The funds are Turkish regulated pension funds. Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik First Managed Group Pension Fund and Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Managed Pension Fund are conservative balanced pension funds; the funds' respective benchmarks consist of 75% and 90% fixed income instruments. Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Government Debt Instrument Group Pension Fund is a traditional, low-risk, fixed income fund (minimum 80% government debt securities). INVESTMENT PROCESS The funds' core approach is a traditional top-down driven fundamental and macroeconomic analysis for duration management and yield curve positioning. Investment decisions are taken at a weekly committee that sets allocation bands for fixed- income exposure, asset type and duration. The lead portfolio manager (PM) is given some autonomy to operate within the given guidelines. RESOURCES The funds are managed in a consensual manner and benefit from the depth of Yapi Kredi Portfoy's investment and support functions. The lead PM of the funds has been the head of the pension fund business since June 2010 and has 18 years of market experience. Two experienced co-managers for bonds and equities assist him in fine-tuning the exposure to relevant asset classes. Yapi Kredi Portfoy's IT platform is overall robust and matches the requirements of the funds. TRACK RECORD Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Managed Pension Fund and Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Government Debt Instrument Group Pension Fund have outperformed their Lipper categories over three- and five-year periods, but have remained below their various benchmarks over these periods to end-August 2014. Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik First Managed Group Pension Fund has consistently outperformed its various benchmarks and Lipper category over three and five years (first quintile) to end-August 2014. FUND MANAGER Yapi Kredi Portfoy (Asset Manager Rating 'Highest Standards (tur)') is part of the Koc Group and was established in 2002. It is one of Turkey's leading asset managers with TRY11.5bn assets under management (including around 40% in pension funds) as of July 2014. The company has a long track record of managing domestic fixed-income and money market assets, which together represent around 90% of assets under management. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or in the resources dedicated to the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural deterioration in the funds' performance or excessive risk-taking. Fitch sees limited key person dependency given the depth of the investment team. Conversely, an upgrade of Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Managed Pension Fund and Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Government Debt Instrument Group Pension Fund could result from a demonstrated ability to outperform peers consistently on a risk- adjusted basis over five years. Fitch sees limited potential for an upgrade of Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik First Managed Group Pension Fund, given the strong rating already achieved. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here Contacts: Primary Analyst Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Richard Woodrow, CFA Associate Director +44 203 530 1388 Committee Chairman Ian Rasmussen Senior Director +1 212 908 0232 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 16 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 