May 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yapi Kredi Portfoy Yonetimi's (Yapi Kredi) Asset Manager Rating
at 'Highest Standards (tur)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Yapi Kredi's well-established, expanding domestic
franchise and an increasingly diversified business and client mix. It takes into
account the firm's robust investment, risk and governance framework and
operational and IT platform, as well as the depth and overall stability of its
staff.
Key challenges facing Yapi Kredi are adapting its business model and practices
to a changing regulatory environment. A related challenge is the completion of
the technological upgrade in a timely manner.
Yapi Kredi's 'Highest Standards (tur)' rating is based on the following category
scores:
Company: Highest
Controls: Highest
Investments: Highest
Operations: Highest
Technology: High
Company
As the second-largest asset manager in Turkey, Yapi Kredi has an established
market presence, well supported by the banking network of its parent Yapi Kredi
Bank (YKB). Support from shareholders and strong, stable profitability (63%
operating margin) provide solid funding of investment, IT and regulatory needs.
Depth, adequacy and overall stability characterise Yapi Kredi's staffing.
Controls
Yapi Kredi has an effective risk and governance framework that is well-embedded
in the business and also benefits from the independent oversight of control
functions and committees. Yapi Kredi's internal control, compliance and audit
practices are in line with international standards.
Investments
Yapi Kredi's traditional, research-driven investment process is implemented in a
disciplined and controlled manner. Key investment decisions are taken by
consensus and documented at a weekly investment committee.
Operations
The operating model is simple given that almost all transactions are currently
executed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange and that Takasbank is Turkey's central
custody provider. Yapi Kredi's operations and IT are outsourced to YKB. Client
reporting, which is aligned with local market practices, is produced at Yapi
Kredi.
Technology
Yapi Kredi's IT platform is overall robust and fulfils the requirements of the
funds and mandates managed. A significant IT project, initiated in 2013 and to
be completed in 3Q14, is integrating front- and back-office systems, adding new
modules to the platform and adapting processes to new regulatory requirements.
In Fitch's view, system migrations tend to temporarily increase operational
risk, but sound project governance, dedicated IT resources and sound progress
made so far mitigate perceived risks.
Company Profile
Yapi Kredi is owned by a strategic equal partnership of Koc Group and UniCredit.
It had TRY10.7bn assets under management at end-2013, 70% of which was invested
in fixed income assets. It provides a range of asset management products and
services, including mutual funds, discretionary portfolio management for
corporate and individual clients, investment advisory services, private pension
fund management and private fund management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the
aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened financial conditions,
heightened staff turnover, deterioration of processes and policies, inability to
comply with new regulatory requirements, or significant operational or IT
failure.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: YapA± Kredi Portfoy Yonetimi A.Až.
