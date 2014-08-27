(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Yapi Kredi Invest Long-Term FI Bonds and Bills here PARIS/LONDON, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yapi Kredi's LT Bonds and Bills Fund's 'Satisfactory' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Yapi Kredi Portfoy. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'Satisfactory' rating reflects the disciplined approach to its selection of fixed income instruments, its monitoring of asset allocation and duration management. The rating is also supported by the depth of Yapi Kredi's dedicated investment resources as well as by its solid expertise and depth of experience in the domestic market. The 'Satisfactory' rating also takes into account challenges from rapidly evolving market segments that demand a greater research capacity. FUND PRESENTATION Launched in 2001, the fund is a Turkish domiciled, regulated open-ended fund with TRY97m of assets, as of end-July 2014. It is a traditional fixed-income fund, investing in Turkish Treasury bonds, private sector debt (70% -100%) and money market instruments (0%-30%). INVESTMENT PROCESS The fund's core approach is a traditional top-down driven fundamental and macroeconomic analysis for duration management and yield curve positioning. Investment decisions are taken at a weekly committee that sets allocation bands for fixed- income exposure, asset type and duration. The lead portfolio manager (PM) is given some autonomy to operate within given guidelines. RESOURCES The fund is managed in a consensual manner and benefits from the depth of Yapi Kredi Portfoy's investment and support functions. The lead PM has managed the fund since 2011 and has 11 years of experience with the company. The co-manager (and former lead PM) is Head of Yapi Kredi Portfoy's fixed income department with more than 18 years of experience. Yapi Kredi Portfoy's IT platform is overall robust and matches the requirements of the funds. TRACK RECORD The fund has delivered consistent risk-adjusted returns since inception relative to peers, as indicated in its Lipper scores of five over five- and 10-year periods. The fund nevertheless lags its benchmark over three- and five-year periods, net of fees. The fund's benchmark has been changed on several occasions, the most recent being in January 2014 to: 70% KYD-547 Bond Index, 5% KYD-CORP Index Fixed, 5% KYD-CORP Index Floating, 10% KYD Long Term Bond Index, and 10% KYD O/N Repo Index Gross. FUND MANAGER Yapi Kredi Portfoy (Asset Manager Rating 'Highest Standards (tur)'), part of the Koc Group, was established in 2002. It is one of Turkey's leading asset managers with TRY11.5bn assets under management as of July 2014. The company has a long track record of managing domestic fixed-income and money market assets, which together represent around 90% of assets under management. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or in the resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural deterioration in the fund's performance or excessive risk-taking. Fitch sees limited key person dependency given the depth of the investment team. Conversely, an upgrade could result from a demonstrated ability to outperform its peers consistently on a risk- adjusted basis over five years. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. 