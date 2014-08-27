(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Yapi Kredi Bank Fixed Income
Private Banking
Variable Growth Fund
here
PARIS, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yapi Kredi's
Private Banking
Variable Growth Fund's 'Satisfactory' Fund Quality Rating. The
fund is managed
by Yapi Kredi Portfoy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Satisfactory' rating reflects the disciplined approach to
its selection of
fixed-income instruments, its monitoring of asset allocation and
duration
management. The rating is also supported by the depth of Yapi
Kredi's dedicated
investment resources as well as by its solid expertise and depth
of experience
in the domestic market. The 'Satisfactory' rating also takes
into account
challenges from rapidly evolving market segments that demand a
greater research
capacity.
FUND PRESENTATION
Launched in 2005, the fund is a Turkish-domiciled, regulated
open-ended fund
with TRY55m of assets, as of end-July 2014. It is a conservative
balanced fund,
investing primarily in domestic public and private sector
fixed-income
instruments (minimum 70%) and also in higher-risk asset classes
such as
equities, gold or foreign exchange for yield enhancement.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund's core approach is a traditional top-down driven
fundamental and
macroeconomic analysis for duration management and yield curve
positioning.
Fixed-income selection uses a bottom-up approach and non-fixed
income selection
is supported by asset class specialists.
Investment decisions are taken at a weekly committee that sets
allocation bands
for fixed- income exposure, asset type and duration. The lead
portfolio manager
(PM) is given some autonomy to operate within given guidelines.
RESOURCES
The fund is managed in a consensual manner and benefits from the
depth of Yapi
Kredi Portfoy's investment and support functions.
The lead PM has managed the fund since 2011 and has 11 years of
experience with
the company. The co-manager (and former lead PM) is Head of Yapi
Kredi Portfoy's
fixed-income department with more than 18 years of experience.
The equity part
is co-managed by Head of the equity and balanced team.
Yapi Kredi Portfoy's IT platform is overall robust and matches
the requirements
of the fund.
TRACK RECORD
The fund has delivered consistent risk-adjusted returns since
inception relative
to peers, as indicated in its Lipper score of four over a
five-year period.
However, over three and five years the fund's net performance
was below its
benchmark, which was last amended in January 2014 to 75% KYD-547
Bond Index,
10.5% KYD O/N Repo Index (Gross), 4% KYD-CORP Index Fixed, 1%
KYD-CORP Index
Floating, 7.5% BIST 100 Index, 1% KYD Eurobond Index USD-TRY,
and %1 KYD Gold
Index.
FUND MANAGER
Yapi Kredi Portfoy (Asset Manager Rating 'Highest Standards
(tur)'), part of the
Koc Group, was established in 2002. It is one of Turkey's
leading asset managers
with TRY11.5 bn assets under management as of July 2014. The
company has a long
track record of managing domestic fixed-income and money market
assets, which
together represent around 90% of assets under management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or in the resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could result in a
downgrade. For example, this may be manifested in significant
structural
deterioration in the fund's performance or excessive
risk-taking. Fitch sees
limited key person dependency given the depth of the investment
team.
Conversely, an upgrade could result from a demonstrated ability
to outperform
its peers consistently on a risk- adjusted basis over five
years.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Committee Chairman
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
here
YapÄ± Kredi PortfÃ¶y YÃ¶netimi A.Åž.
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.