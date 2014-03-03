(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yasar Holding A.S.'s (Yasar) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' and downgraded its National Long-term rating to 'BBB(tur)' from 'BBB+(tur)'. The Outlooks on the IDRs and National Long-term rating are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the USD250m senior unsecured notes issued by Willow No.2 (Ireland) PLC (Willow) due 2015 at 'B' with Recovery Rating 'RR4'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that improvements in operating performance and credit metrics for 2013 (not yet announced) are likely to be followed in 2014 by adverse effects on pricing power, costs and the mostly euro and US dollar-denominated debt from the devaluation of the Turkish lira and a weakening consumer and business environment. The expected weakness in 2014 is reflected in the downgrade of the National Long-term rating. Mitigating these concerns, Yasar has a track record of dealing effectively with Turkey's volatile economy and remains an important player in the structurally growing Turkish food and beverages and coatings markets. This should restrict adverse external effects on its credit metrics in the short term. KEY RATING DRIVERS Robust 2013, Uncertain 2014 Yasar had a strong 1H13 both at its food & beverage and at its coatings business (+26% EBITDA overall), which supports our expectation of profit growth for 2013, with a particularly robust contribution from the coatings business. The latter benefited from cost rationalisations achieved in the past as well as price increases. However, Fitch is concerned that by the beginning of 2014 Yasar's input costs in coatings are likely to have increased as a result of the Turkish lira devaluation since 2H13, and that in a deteriorating economic environment, price pass-through will become more difficult in 2014. Business Diversification The ratings reflect Yasar's diverse range of products in its core segments of food, beverages and coatings, and strong market shares within particular product categories. This is partially offset by the challenges of managing a widely diversified holding company, given the lack of synergies between some of the segments and the recurring outlay of resources to enable growth and remain competitive. Limited FCF Free cash flow (FCF) deteriorated to negative TRY70m in 2011 and remained negative in 2012. Although Yasar enjoys a healthy level of funds from operations (FFO), which improved in 2013, increasing revenues absorb high levels of working capital and capex (on aggregate an average TRY115m in FY11-FY12). The dividend leakage to minorities in the listed subsidiaries further depresses cash flow by TRY20m-TRY30m a year. In FY14-FY15, although a number of investment projects identified by management could lead to a step up in capex, Fitch believes Yasar retains flexibility to postpone these in order to protect its credit metrics. High Foreign Currency Risk Fitch estimates that over 70% of Yasar's debt at end-December 2013 was foreign currency-denominated, while most of its revenue is generated in Turkish lira. Fitch acknowledges that the interest portion of Yasar's foreign currency exposure is largely hedged by swap contracts. Some operating costs, especially in coatings, are foreign currency-denominated. Exports provide some relief in terms of foreign currency generation, but remain limited, at under 10% of group sales. Leverage Could Grow The strong 2013 performance should enable net lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR to drop from 2012's high of 4.4x. However, Fitch is concerned that if the further devaluation of the Turkish lira since end-2013 does not reverse, a combination of higher debt in Turkish lira and potentially weakening FCF could push Yasar's net lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR beyond 4.5x, which is the upper limit for the current 'B' rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A downgrade could be triggered by an operating shortfall that further constrains cash flow and/or liquidity. - Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR above 4.5x or FFO adjusted gross leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis. - FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.0x on a sustained basis. - EBITDA margin falling below 8% for more than two financial years. - A downgrade could also be triggered by another major currency/economic downturn in Turkey affecting Yasar's operations. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR consistently below 3.5x or adjusted net debt/FFO consistently below 4.0x. - FFO fixed charge above 2.5x. - EBITDA margin remaining at or above 10%. - Negative FCF by no more than 1% of sales and maintenance of longer-dated debt profile. Contact: Principal Analyst Ching Mei Chia Analyst +44 20 3530 1068 Supervisory Analyst Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Committee Chair Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 20 3530 1079 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 