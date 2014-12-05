(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yorkshire
Building
Society's (YBS, A-/Stable/F1/a-) GBP 2.16bn equivalent covered
bonds at 'AAA'
with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on YBS's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-', an unchanged IDR uplift of 0, an unchanged
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and an asset percentage (AP) of
83.7% that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis, which provides more
protection than the
87.0% 'AAA' breakeven AP, supporting a 'AA' tested rating on a
probability of
default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for a
two-notch
recovery. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds rating
reflects that on the
issuer.
Fitch has revised the 'AAA' breakeven AP to 87.0% from 85.0%
published in
September 2014. The improved figure is largely due to the
implementation of the
updated UK Criteria Addendum published on 30 May 2014.
The main driver of the 'AAA' breakeven OC of 14.9% (equivalent
to an AP of
87.0%) remains the asset disposal loss component of 14.5% due to
maturity
mismatches. This is followed by the cover pool's credit loss of
5.4% in a 'AAA'
scenario. The cash flow valuation component leads to a lower
'AAA' breakeven OC
by 2.7% due to the excess spread in the programme.
The 5.4% 'AAA' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from the
16.9% weighted average (WA) default rate (DR) and the 69.5% WA
recovery rate
(RR) for the mortgage cover assets.
The credit loss has improved since January 2014 due to a lower
proportion of
interest-only loans in the cover pool and the application of
Fitch's updated UK
mortgage loss criteria. The WA debt-to-income, one of the
driving factors for
the WA DR, has decreased to 37.1% from 42.5% due to a lower
Libor stress used in
the calculation. The quick sale adjustment (QSA), which is the
main driver of
the WA RR, has improved to 18% from 24% due to a lower QSA
assumption for
owner-occupied houses, which make up the majority of the pool.
The D-Cap remains unchanged at 4. The weakest links continue to
be the liquidity
gap & systemic risk, systemic alternative management and
privileged derivatives.
In its analysis, Fitch relies on an AP of 83.7%, which is a
public statement
given in the programme's investor reports.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating trigger under the existing programme documents for
the issuer account
bank is only a Short-term IDR of at least 'F1', which is not in
line with
Fitch's direct support counterparty eligibility of at least a
Long-term IDR of
'A' as well as a Short-term IDR of 'F1' to support the covered
bonds' rating at
'AAA'. Currently, this is being met by having HSBC Bank plc
(AA-/Stable/F1+) as
the issuer account bank and GIC provider. However, Fitch would
review the
covered bonds rating should YBS switch the issuer account
bank/GIC provider to
an ineligible counterparty according to Fitch's criteria.
Additionally, the 'AAA' covered bond rating would be vulnerable
to downgrade if:
(i) the issuer's IDR is downgraded by one notch or more; or (ii)
the D-cap is
reduced to 3 or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.0%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
published 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28
May 2014; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28
May 2014;
'Criteria Addendum - UK Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions', dated 30 May
2014, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum', dated 4 February 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate
Stresses in
Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23
January 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
