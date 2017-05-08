(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yorkshire
Building Society's
(YBS) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A-'/'F1' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR
is stable.
Fitch has assigned a 'A-(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating
(DCR) to YBS as
part of its roll-out of DCRs in western Europe and the US. DCRs
are issuer
ratings and express Fitch's view of an issuer's relative
vulnerability to
default under derivative contracts with third-party,
non-government
counterparties.
The rating actions are part of Fitch's periodic review of the UK
Building
Societies. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, DCR, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
YBS's ratings reflect the society's low risk profile, healthy
asset quality, and
adequate liquidity and capitalisation in relation to its risk
profile. The
ratings also reflect Fitch's view that the society's business
model is
constrained by its limited franchise compared to larger UK
retail peers and the
society's concentration on UK mortgage assets.
The society's risk appetite remains conservative, and its
mortgage book consists
of low-risk, owner-occupied and buy-to-let loans. Lending is
generally at
moderate loan-to-value (LTV) ratios although the society has
shown a greater
appetite for higher-LTV loans than some of its higher rated
peers through its
lending to first-time buyers. Higher-LTV lending represents a
small proportion
of total loans, however, and is manageable for the society given
stringent
underwriting standards and sound risk limits. Commercial lending
remains low as
a proportion of total assets and are fragmented and diversified
across the UK.
Asset quality benefits from the benign UK economic environment
and low interest
rates, and the society reported a low end-2016 impaired loans
ratio of 0.69%.
Sector concentration arises from YBS's focus on UK residential
lending, with
asset quality sensitive to developments in domestic economic
conditions. This
risk is mitigated by the society's conservative underwriting
standards.
YBS has an adequate performance track record but operating
revenue relies on net
interest income, which remains under pressure given low interest
rates and
heightened competition in the mortgage market. The society is
working to reduce
its cost base and, following associated restructuring costs in
the next years,
we expect cost efficiency to improve in the medium term, which
will support
performance.
Fitch considers the society's funding and liquidity profile as
solid and stable.
YBS is mainly deposit-funded but has also issued wholesale
funding in the form
of unsecured and secured senior debt, and subordinated debt, and
has accessed
the government's Funding for Lending Scheme and intends to
access the Term
Funding Scheme. YBS's strong liquidity drives the society's 'F1'
Short-Term IDR,
which is the higher of the two Short-Term IDRs that map to the
society's
Long-Term IDR. Liquidity buffers are high-quality and mostly
composed of cash at
the Bank of England, UK government bonds and treasury bills, and
YBS also
benefits from access to contingent sources from the Bank of
England.
Fitch considers capital adequate for the society's ratings, with
sound levels
above regulatory minimum requirements on both a risk-weighted
and a non-risk
weighted basis. The reported CET1 ratio and leverage ratio stood
at 14.9% and
5.1% respectively at end-2016 (2015: 14.5% and 5%) and the
reported CET1 ratio
is set to improve further as a result of the society's planned
adoption of the
internal ratings based approach by end-2018. Capital is
generated through
retained earnings and, in our view, should be maintained higher
than minimum
requirements given the society's limited access to external
capital.
A DCR has been assigned to YBS because the society acts as
derivative
counterparty to Fitch-rated transactions. The DCR is at the same
level as the
Long-Term IDR because derivative counterparties have no
definitive preferential
status over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
YBS's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors
cannot rely on
extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event the
society becomes
non-viable given UK legislation and regulations that provide a
framework that is
likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses
after a failure and
because of the society's low systemic importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
YBS's subordinated debt is notched down from the VR reflecting
Fitch's
assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to
the VR and loss
severity. Legacy Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is notched down
once from the VR
for loss severity. The permanent interest- bearing shares (PIBS)
are rated four
notches below the VR, reflecting two notches for their deep
subordination and
two notches for incremental non-performance risk in the form of
potential
non-payment of coupon.
The society's convertible Tier 2 debt is notched down twice from
the VR: once
for loss severity to reflect the conversion into profit
participating deferred
shares on breach of the trigger, and once for incremental
non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, DCRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
YBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive
to structural
deterioration in profitability, through tighter margins and
higher loan
impairment charges, and weaker asset quality. This could be
caused by a material
weakening of the operating environment in the UK if the economic
environment
deteriorates substantially following the UK's decision to leave
the EU.
The VR and IDRs could also come under pressure if the society
increases its risk
appetite, for example, through a sharp increase in lending to
higher-risk
segments, including commercial real estate, or higher
loan-to-value lending, or
if its capitalisation weakens materially, none of which Fitch
currently expects.
An upgrade of the VR is unlikely because Fitch views the
society's business
model, which is concentrated on the UK residential mortgage
lending and savings
market, as less diversified than that of its more highly rated
UK peers.
The DCR is primarily sensitive to changes in YBS's Long-Term
IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch does not expect any changes to the SR and the SRF given
the low systemic
importance of the building society as well as the legislation in
place that is
likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses for
resolving YBS.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VR from
which they are
notched. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the VR. The
ratings are also
sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
loss severity,
which could reflect a change in the expected treatment of
liability classes
during a resolution.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A-(dcr)'
Senior unsecured debt and programme rating: affirmed at
'A-'/'F1'
Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Permanent Interest-Bearing Shares: affirmed at 'BB+'
Convertible notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
