(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and issue level ratings of YUM! Brand's (NYSE: YUM) as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. At the quarter ended June 15, 2013, Yum had approximately $3 billion of total debt. Key Rating Drivers: YUM's ratings reflect its moderate debt levels, strong operating cash flow, significant free cash flow (FCF), and scale with over 39,000 system-wide units. At the year ended Dec. 29, 2012, 80% of YUM's restaurants were operated by franchisees or affiliates on a global basis and 20% were company-operated. YUM's brands include Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, and East Dawning. During 2012, 75% of YUM's $13.6 billion of revenue and 72% of its $2.4 billion of operating income (before corporate expenses) was derived from international markets, up from 41% and 48%, respectively, in 2006. About 60% of 2012 operating income was from emerging markets including China, India, Russia, and Africa. YUM's three operating segments and their percentage of 2012 revenue and operating profit before corporate expense were, respectively, China (51% and 42%), YUM Restaurants, International (YRI) (24% and 30%), and the U.S. (25% and 28%). YUM's cash flow from operations (CFO) has grown at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% to approximately $2.3 billion for the year ended Dec. 29, 2012. FCF (defined as CFO less capital expenditures and dividends) has averaged over $500 million annually since 2007. The firm generates consolidated royalty and franchise fees of nearly $2 billion annually. YUM was 92% franchised in its YRI division at the end of 2012 and is on track to reach its goal of being at least 90% franchised in the U.S. by the end of 2013. China is YUM's largest market. The company has operated in China for over 25 years and at Dec. 29, 2012 had 5,726 units for which 79% were company-operated and 21% were franchised. Fitch rates China 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and is forecasting real GDP growth of 7.5% in 2013, down from a high of 10.4% in 2010. The consumer spending environment in China remains relatively healthy. For 2013, unemployment is projected to remain low at 4% and consumer price inflation is expected to approximate 2.5% versus 2.7% in 2012. However, consumer reactions to the poultry supply incident discussed below and Avian Influenza (AI), also known as bird flu, have resulted in three consecutive quarters of same-store sales (SSS) and operating income declines for YUM's China division. YUM's ratings incorporate both the significant growth potential and the risks of its considerable and growing exposure to China. Fitch believes credit risk is partially mitigated by the fact that new-unit development continues to be funded with internally generated cash and that operations remain profitable. Restaurant margins for China have averaged roughly 20% since 2001 but were 13.2% during the first half of 2013 due to negative SSS and higher labor costs. The return of SSS growth and YUM's strategy of opening more units in rural tier three and below cities where costs are lower should help YUM achieve targeted margins near 20% over the long term. China Same-Store Sales and Operating Profit During the fourth quarter of 2012, YUM's SSS and operating profit in China declined 6% and 3%, respectively, due to adverse publicity related to the use of excessive levels of antibiotics by two chicken suppliers of KFC China. In the first quarter of 2013, which comprises the month of January and February, China division SSS were negative 20%. The decline in SSS along with higher labor and other restaurant expenses caused operating profit in China to be 40% lower during the first quarter. During the most recent second quarter, SSS were also down 20% as declines moderated in March but re-accelerated in early April as consumer fears about bird flu in China further weakened chicken consumption in the country. YUM's operating profit in China fell 49% to $222 million during the first half ended June 15, 2013. In response to sales trends, YUM launched a comprehensive quality assurance program for suppliers, consolidated its supply base, and implemented an extensive marketing program to reassure customers about the safety of properly cooked chicken and its food quality. Moreover, the number of new AI cases is nearly non-existent and the Chinese government has ended emergency measures. Sales declines in China are moderating, with management reporting negative 10% SSS in June versus a 29% and 19% decline in April and May, respectively (June is the first month of China's third quarter). Absent additional food scares, Fitch expects SSS declines in China to continue to moderate through 2013 and anticipates significantly positive comparisons in 2014. YUM expects SSS at KFC China to rebound in 2014 with segment trends turning positive by the fourth quarter of 2013. Expectations are based on sales trends following past consumer-related food safety issues in China. Sales in China declined 20%-30% for a few months and quickly bounced back in 2003 due to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and in 2005 following the detection of a small amount of Sudan Red food coloring in the sauce for certain KFC China menu items and fears around AI. Sudan Red was an unapproved additive used by one of the firm's suppliers. YRI and the U.S. Divisions Provide Partial Offset YUM's consolidated operating profit declined 22% to $877 million for the first half of 2013 as operating profit growth at YRI and the U.S. helped partially offset the considerable declines in the China division. Operating profit growth for YRI and the U.S. has been in line with YUM's long-term growth model of 10% and 5%, respectively, as a result of a combination of low single-digit SSS growth, expense management, and unit growth mainly for YRI. SSS in the U.S. have been supported by innovation, such as the Doritos Locos Taco line and the Cantina Bell menu platform at Taco Bell, which represents over 60% of the U.S. division's operating profit. Operating profit at both YRI and the U.S. is reinforced by a stable franchise royalty stream as the divisions were 92% and 89% franchised, respectively, at Dec. 29, 2012. Fitch views YUM's 2013 full-year consolidated guidance of a mid-single-digit decline in earnings per share versus the prior year as achievable if SSS declines in China continue to moderate and operating growth at YRI and the U.S. remain robust. Nonetheless, YUM's Rating Outlook could be revised to Negative if SSS declines in China do not subside, operating performance in other divisions weakens, or management becomes increasingly aggressive with share buybacks. In the first half of 2013, YUM repurchased $329 million of stock with cash on hand. Credit Statistics For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended June 15, 2013, rent-adjusted leverage (defined as total debt plus 8x gross rents-to-operating EBITDA plus rents) was roughly 3.0x. CFO and FCF approximated $2.1 billion and $360 million, respectively. Fitch expects YUM's operating cash flow to experience a mid-single-digit decline in fiscal 2013, remaining over $2 billion. CFO is projected to grow in line with the historical 8% CAGR in 2014 as SSS continue to recover. Rent-adjusted leverage is expected to remain at levels appropriate for the ratings, approximating 3.0x for 2013 and 2.9x for 2014. Financial Strategy YUM's cash flow priorities are to invest for growth and return all remaining cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. For 2013, YUM plans to spend over $1 billion of its operating cash flow on capital expenditures as it opens over 1,800 new international units, with at least 700 new units in China, 1000 in YRI markets, and 150 in India. YUM's dividend payout target is 35%-40%. Management's financial strategy includes managing its balance sheet in order to maintain its investment grade rating. Liquidity, Maturities, and Financial Covenants: YUM's liquidity at June 15, 2013 consisted of over $500 million of cash and availability under its undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit facility which expires March 22, 2017. As of June 15, 2013, availability was approximately $1.2 billion after factoring in letters of credit of $63 million. Upcoming maturities of long-term debt include $56 million of 2.375% notes due Sept. 29, 2014, $250 million of 4.25% notes due Sept. 15, 2015, and $300 million of 6.25% notes due April 15, 2016. Financial maintenance covenants in YUM's bank agreements include a maximum leverage ratio (defined as consolidated net debt including securitizations-to-EBITDA adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures) of 2.75x. The company is also subject to a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio (defined as EBITDAR less capital expenditures-to-interest plus rent) of 1.4x. YUM had substantial room under these covenants at June 15, 2013 as the firm's leverage ratio as defined by its credit agreement is less than 1.0x. YUM's unsecured notes do not contain financial covenants but most tranches contain a Change of Control Triggering Event clause. Rating Sensitivities: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR below 2.5x due to debt reduction or growth in operating EBITDAR; --Good SSS performance and continued generation of meaningful discretionary FCF. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Persistent SSS declines and continued consolidated operating income declines, particularly due to continued weakness in China, deterioration at YRI, or weakening performance in the U.S.; --Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR materially above 3.0x for a sustained period; --Material increases in debt due to a more aggressive financial strategy related to dividends or share repurchases or the inability to fund new-unit development with internally generated cash flow. Contact: Primary Analyst Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Director +1-312-368-3195 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Judi M. Rossetti, CFA/CPA Senior Director +1-312-368-2077 Committee Chairperson Mark A. Oline Managing Director +1-312-368-2073 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Criteria' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' (April 2, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.