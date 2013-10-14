(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings for YUM!Brand's (NYSE: YUM): --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'. Fitch is discontinuing the ratings, which are uncompensated. The Rating Outlook is Stable. At the quarter ended Sept. 7, 2013, Yum had approximately $3 billion of total debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS Significant Cash Flow, Diversification YUM's cash flow from operations (CFO) has grown at a five-year compound annual growth rate of 8% to $2.3 billion in 2012 and FCF (defined as CFO less capital expenditures and dividends) has averaged over $500 million annually since 2007. For 2013, Fitch expects CFO to decline at a high-single digit rate, but remain over $2 billion, and FCF to decline over 40%, but exceed $350 million, due to the challenges in China discussed below. During 2012, China represented 51% of YUM's revenue and 42% of its operating income before corporate expenses. YUM Restaurants International (YRI) represented 24% and 30% of revenue and operating income, respectively, and the U.S. represented 25% and 28%. Ratings incorporate the opportunities and risks of YUM's considerable and growing exposure to China in addition to the diversification provided by its KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands. China Sales, Profits Consumer reaction to excessive antibiotic use by two KFC China poultry suppliers in December 2012 and fears about a bird flu outbreak in April 2013, the latter which has since subsided, have continued to negatively affect same-store sales (SSS) in China. YUM owned 79% of its units in China during 2012; therefore, SSS declines have translated into markedly lower divisional operating income and margins. Year-to-date (YTD) through Sept. 7, 2013, SSS declined 16% in China and operating income was down 31% to $557 million from $812 million. In October 2013, YUM reduced its 2013 earnings guidance due to September SSS for China being worse than the company expected, its updated view that China SSS may not be positive by the fourth quarter of 2013, and a higher tax rate. Nonetheless, YUM continues to expect 2014 to be a bounce back year with China generating at least $1 billion in operating profits, a 40% increase versus the firm's profit expectations in 2013. YUM has launched a quality assurance program for suppliers, consolidated its supplier base, and implemented extensive marketing programs, including its I Commit campaign coming this November, to reassure customers about the safety of properly cooked chicken. Fitch's ratings affirmation and Stable Outlook assumes a partial recovery for China in 2014. Fitch anticipates that SSS will gradually recover but believes the December 2012 poultry supply incident could have more of a lasting impact on consumer perceptions given the prevalence of social media and increased competition. The effects of past food safety concerns, including SARS in 2003 and Sudan Red and AI in 2005, in China only lasted for a few months. Ratings consider YUM's financial flexibility should China continue to perform below expectations and the fact that a significant portion of YUM's rent expense in China is contingent on sales. Absent a reacceleration of SSS declines in China, Fitch believes YUM can maintain credit metrics appropriate for its 'BBB/F2' ratings. However, a second year of SSS and operating income declines in China without a significant reduction in new unit development would further pressure the firm's CFO and FCF, and likely result in downside risk to credit ratings. Fitch currently projects that rent-adjusted leverage will approximate 3.0x, CFO will exceed $2 billion, and FCF will be more than $300 million in 2014. YRI and U.S. Performance YUM's cash flow is supported by nearly $2 billion of annual royalties and franchise fees from YRI and the U.S. At Sept. 7, 2013, 79% of YUM's 39,564 restaurants worldwide were franchised, licensed, or operated by unconsolidated affiliates but 91% of both YRI's 14,878 units and the U.S. division's 18,038 units were franchised or licensed. YUM's ongoing earnings model is 15%, 10% and 5% operating profit growth for China, YRI and the U.S., respectively. Profit growth at YRI and the U.S. has generally been in line with targets partially mitigating declines in China. YTD through Sept. 7, 2013, SSS and operating income for YRI were up 1% and 7% to $525 million, respectively. SSS and operating income for the U.S. were up 1% and 3% to $502 million, respectively. YTD operating income growth factors in the negative impact of cost related to YUM's biannual 2013 YRI franchisee convention and the impact of U.S. refranchising. Credit Statistics, Financial Strategy For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Sept. 7, 2013, rent-adjusted leverage (defined as total debt plus 8x gross rents-to-operating EBITDA plus rents), excluding charges related to Little Sheep, was roughly 3.2x. CFO and FCF approximated $2.0 billion and $307 million, respectively. YUM's cash flow priorities are to invest for growth and return all remaining cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. For 2013, YUM plans to spend over $1 billion of its operating cash flow on capital expenditures as it opens over 1,800 new international units, with at least 700 new units in China, 1000 in YRI markets, and 150 in India. YUM's long-term dividend payout target is 35% - 40%. Management's financial strategy includes managing its balance sheet in order to maintain its investment grade rating. Liquidity, Maturities, and Financial Covenants YUM's liquidity at Sept. 7, 2013 consisted of $753 million of cash and availability under its undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit facility which expires March 22, 2017. Material upcoming maturities of long-term debt include $250 million of 4.25% notes due Sept. 15, 2015 and $300 million of 6.25% notes due April 15, 2016. Financial maintenance covenants in YUM's bank agreements include a maximum leverage ratio (defined as consolidated net debt including securitizations-to-EBITDA adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures) of 2.75x. 