(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yunnan Metropolitan Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd.'s (YMCI) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed its US dollar senior unsecured notes issued by Caiyun International Investment Limited (CII) at 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Links to China's Yunnan Province: YMCI's ratings are credit-linked but not equalised with Fitch's internal assessment of China's Yunnan Province. This is reflected the entity's 100% state ownership, strong government oversight of its financials, and strategic importance of the entity's operation to the government. These factors result in a high likelihood YMCI would get extraordinary support from the government, if needed. Yunnan's Creditworthiness: Yunnan serves as an important outpost in China's national "One Belt, One Road" initiative and is likely to play a strategic role in helping China maintain a constructive relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations under the initiative. Yunnan has a healthy budget, which is underpinned by strong central government support through China's robust fiscal equalisation system and the province's economy is growing at a much faster pace than the national average. Legal Status Attribute at Mid-Range: YMCI is registered as a state-owned limited liability company under Chinese company law. It is allowed to file for bankruptcy and not all of its employees are civil servants. Strategic Importance Attribute at Mid-Range: YMCI is Yunnan government's largest platform for urban and tourism infrastructure financing and development. It is the backbone of the province's effort to monetise its abundant tourism resources and develop urban infrastructure. In addition, YMCI is the only provincial-level platform for managing the land reserve, reflecting YMCI's industrial know-how. Control and Supervision at Attribute Stronger: YMCI is wholly owned by the Yunnan provincial government. The company's directors and senior management are mainly appointed by the government, and its major decisions need the government's approval. The company's borrowings need approval from the Yunnan State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), which also closely monitors YMCI's liabilities. Integration Attribute at Mid-Range: The Yunnan provincial government injected over CNY10 billion into YMCI through subsidies, capital injections and asset transfers between 2008 and 2015. In 2016, the government injected CNY3.5 billion of assets and subsidies into YMCI. Fitch expects government to continue to provide support in various forms. Weak Financial Profile: YMCI has two approaches in its business operation - it seeks to maximise profit in its commercial segment, but offers the best financing and execution for government-mandated projects. The company's standalone credit profile is constrained by its leverage, with debt to EBITDA at around 15x at end-2016. Around 30% of YMCI's total debt will mature in 2017, but the company's refinancing risk is low as it may be able to repay or refinance the debt via cash on hand or its significant unused bank facilities. The weak standalone credit profile is mitigated by its strategic links with the Yunnan provincial government, which may provide monetary and non-monetary support to the company. Senior Notes Guaranteed by YMCI: The rated senior unsecured notes were issued by YMCI's wholly owned subsidiary, Caiyun International Investment Limited (CII). YMCI has provided an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee to the notes. The notes are senior unsecured obligations of YMCI and rank pari passu with all other obligations of YMCI. RATING SENSITIVITIES A stronger support commitment from the Yunnan provincial government may lead to positive rating action on YMCI. An upgrade of Fitch's internal assessment of the creditworthiness of Yunnan province would result in an upgrade of YMCI. Significant weakening of YMCI's strategic importance to Yunnan, a dilution of the government's shareholding, or reduced explicit and implicit government support may lead to a downgrade. A downgrade could also stem from weaker fiscal performance or increased indebtedness of the government that causes our internal assessment of its creditworthiness to deteriorate. 