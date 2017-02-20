(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Zambia's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'
with Negative
Outlook. The issue ratings on Zambia's long-term senior
unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds and short-term senior unsecured
local-currency securities
are also affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at
'B+' and the
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Zambia's 'B' IDRs reflect a combination of the country's
persistent fiscal
deficits, which have led to a doubling of the general government
debt ratio over
the past five years, and structural constraints that keep
economic growth below
potential. These weaknesses are balanced against an improving
fiscal and
external outlook, enhanced monetary policy credibility and the
potential
implementation of a fiscal and economic adjustment agenda, which
is likely to be
supported by the adoption of an IMF programme.
Under-performance in revenues, mostly related to the mining
sector, and the
weakness of expenditure controls have led Zambia to consistently
overshoot its
fiscal deficit targets. On a cash basis, the 2016 fiscal deficit
is estimated at
5.5% of GDP, but the accumulation of new arrears, mostly related
to road
spending, pension contributions and fuel and power imports,
pushed the deficit
closer to 9% on a commitment basis.
Fitch forecasts the 2017 general government balance to narrow to
6.1% of GDP on
a commitment basis. The tightening is mainly driven by no
accumulation of new
arrears (vs. an estimated 3.8% of GDP of new arrears in 2016).
Fitch expects the
authorities will also pay down some of the accumulated arrears
(an estimated
ZMW2.5 billion or 0.9% of GDP) which will widen the cash deficit
to 7% of GDP.
Going forward, the government's fiscal consolidation will be
supported by fuel
price adjustments made in October 2016, planned cuts in
electricity subsidies,
tighter expenditure control and an increase in revenues from the
mining sector,
which will see an expected increase of up to 10% in copper
production.
Kwacha appreciation has helped to stabilise the debt/GDP ratio,
but high debt
servicing costs present a downside risk to fiscal consolidation.
General
government debt will increase to approximately 53% of GDP in
2017, from 48% at
end-2016, which is below the 'B' median of 60%. However,
Zambia's debt burden is
more significant in light of the country's generally low levels
of domestic
revenue mobilisation. Debt as a percentage of revenue stands at
258% of GDP and
interest payments at 19% of revenue, both well above the 'B'
medians of 242% and
11% respectively.
Zambia has been in discussion with the IMF over a possible
support programme
since early 2016 and, despite the protracted nature of the
discussions, Fitch
expects that the authorities will reach agreement on a programme
in 1H17. A
programme would help to provide a policy anchor and would also
unlock additional
sources of external financing from multilateral and bilateral
lenders at
concessionary rates. The government has committed to an economic
recovery
programme that includes increasing domestic resource
mobilisation, rationalising
expenditures, and arresting the accumulation of new arrears.
Fitch expects that
all of these areas would be enshrined into an IMF programme. The
Fund will
return to Zambia in March to conduct Article IV consultations
and to continue
programme discussions.
Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 4% in 2017, an increase from 3.1%
in 2016 but well
below the 7% growth that Zambia averaged in the 10 years prior
to 2016. Growth
will be supported by increases in copper production at the
Kalumbila, Kansanshi
and Lubambe mines which, along with an increase in copper
prices, will keep
growth in the mining sector above 4%. Additionally, increasing
rainfall will
boost agricultural output and also aid the nation's strained
power generation
capacity. However, the country will continue to operate at a
power deficit of
roughly 200MW through 2017. A lack of transport infrastructure
and an
under-developed agricultural sector will remain a constraint on
Zambia's growth
potential.
An improving trade balance will help to keep the kwacha stable;
Fitch expects a
slight depreciation to approximately ZMW10.5 per USD. In
addition, the monetary
policy tightening undertaken by the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) in 2015
and early 2016
will help keep inflation in single-digits. Fuel and electricity
price
adjustments will lead to some inflationary pressure.
BOZ has already begun to undertake some monetary loosening
through adjusting
reserve ratios and lifting previous restrictions on overnight
lending. Fitch
expects a lowering of the monetary policy rate some time in
1H17. However, more
substantial monetary loosening is unlikely until the government
has established
the credibility of its fiscal policy adjustments.
The severe tightening of domestic liquidity conditions that
started in late 2015
and the weakening of the economy led to a rise in non-performing
loans to 9.7%
last year from 6% in 2014. Liquidity has improved as the
currency has stabilised
and as BOZ unwinds some of its interbank lending restrictions.
The Zambian
banking sector is generally well-capitalised and well-supervised
by the central
bank.
Fitch forecasts the current account deficit to narrow to 2.1% of
GDP in 2017,
after having widened to 4.8% in 2016. Zambia averaged a current
account surplus
of 3.8% of GDP in the years 2010-14, but low export receipts and
increasing
external debt servicing payments brought the current account
into deficit in
2015. The stable kwacha will aid foreign exchange reserves
accumulation, along
with expected inflows of external financing, and should bring
the international
reserves position to USD2.5 billion, approximately 3.2 months of
current
external payments, by end-2017.
The high growth rates generated by the booming copper sector
resulted in an
improvement in social indicators, but per capita income (at 60%
of the B median)
and measures of human development remain weak compared with 'B'
category peers.
Health and education outcomes are especially weak, with an
average life
expectancy of 60 years. The lack of skills adversely affects the
employability
of the workforce, with only 10% employed in the formal sector.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Zambia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B-' on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Macro: +1 notch, to reflect BOZ's implementation of monetary
policy, which
supports macroeconomic stability and the expected implementation
of the
government's fiscal and structural reform agenda, which is
expected to be
supported by an IMF programme.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, lead
to the ratings
being downgraded include:
- A sustained inability to access external sources of financing,
as might occur
with the failure to successfully negotiate an IMF programme, and
which could
lead to liquidity and funding shortfalls;
- A failure to reverse fiscal deterioration and stabilise the
government debt
ratio;
- Further deterioration in external balances, for example
through a sharp and
sustained fall in copper prices, relative to Fitch's forecast.
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, lead
to the Outlook
being revised to Stable include:
- The successful implementation of an economic reform programme
that leads to
sustained higher growth;
- Effective fiscal consolidation that leads to a sustained
narrowing of the
fiscal deficit and stabilisation of the general government debt
ratio;
- A rise in international reserve coverage, thereby reducing
Zambia's
vulnerability to external shocks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects that the authorities will come to agreement with
the IMF on a
lending support programme that contributes additional external
financing.
Fitch assumes a gradual increase in copper prices over the
medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2263 9830
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Vouex Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019263
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001