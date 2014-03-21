(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zambia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'. The
issue ratings on
Zambia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds are
also affirmed at
'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country
Ceiling is
affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Zambia's continued
strong macroeconomic
performance, with robust growth and low inflation. However,
vulnerabilities have
increased as fiscal policy has turned more expansionary and the
exchange rate
has come under pressure, partly due to weaker copper prices but
also due to
policy announcements, which have undermined private sector
confidence.
Fitch forecasts robust GDP growth of 7.2% in 2014 and 7% in
2015, supported by
strong infrastructure spending, especially on energy and roads,
and continued
growth in copper production. Risks to growth come from a growing
budget deficit,
which risks crowding out private credit growth, poor management
of government
spending, low agricultural productivity, as well as
infrastructure and energy
constraints. Inflation is forecast to remain around 7%, but
currency and wage
pressures present upside risks.
Government finances have deteriorated sharply in the last two
years, from an
average deficit of just 2.3% of GDP between 2005 and 2012, to
6.8% in 2013. In
July last year, the government announced a sudden revision in
the planned 2013
budget deficit to 8.6% of GDP from 4.7%. Although the outturn
now seems likely
to be better than earlier expected, and partly reflects one-off
factors, the
underlying deterioration is clear. Public sector wages increased
by an average
45% after a decision to implement pay reforms immediately rather
than over
several years. And although fuel subsidies were scrapped last
year, delays in
the decision meant that subsidies were under-budgeted. Other
one-offs include
arrears payments and the taking on of contingent liabilities of
the Food Reserve
Agency.
In addition, almost every category of revenues underperformed
against budget
plans except VAT - where the government is in dispute with the
mining sector
over refunds. Moreover, the government's cash treatment of the
deficit (versus
the IMF accruals basis), does not fully account for arrears
payments in 2013,
nor loan payments to the Food Reserve Agency, which will
therefore continue to
affect the 2014 deficit.
Fitch expects the deficit outturn to be worse than government
projections in
2014 at 7.2% of GDP, against a government target of 6.6%. This
reflects our
expectation that wage costs will continue to put pressure on
spending and
revenues will underperform again. Fitch forecasts a decline in
the deficit to
5.2% of GDP in 2015. The IMF has recommended a front-loading of
fiscal
consolidation but Fitch regards this as unlikely ahead of the
2016 election.
Nevertheless, despite the expansionary fiscal stance, strong GDP
growth is
forecast to mitigate any increase in the debt burden. We expect
consolidated
general government debt to remain at 31%-33% of GDP until 2015
and believe the
debt trajectory is sustainable while growth remains robust.
However, debt
service costs are rising, as an increasing share of public
sector debt is now on
non-concessional terms, and the weaker kwacha is raising the
burden of external
debt.
Zambia's external position is stable with a small, albeit
reduced, current
account surplus in 2013 and robust foreign direct investment
flows. However,
reserves fell in 2013 and are a low 2.3 months of current
account payments. Any
external shocks from capital flows or copper prices could put
further pressure
on the currency, which has fallen by over 13% so far this year.
The ratings are constrained by weak structural indicators
including low per
capita income, in purchasing power parity terms, of USD1,620
compared with the
'B' category median of USD5,100, as well as poor levels of human
development.
Physical infrastructure is also underdeveloped. There are
weaknesses in data
coverage in the national accounts and the wider public sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook means Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not
currently
anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a
rating change.
However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively, result in
negative rating action include:
-A further deterioration in public and external finances that
puts debt on an
unsustainable path and jeopardises Zambia's external financing
capacity
-External shocks from commodity prices (particularly copper), or
capital
markets, that put the currency under pressure and reduces net
FDI inflows
-A deterioration in the policy environment, making business more
difficult for
the private sector
Conversely, the main factors that individually, or collectively,
could result in
positive rating action include:
-A faster-than-expected fiscal consolidation that reduces the
debt burden
-A significant improvement in international reserves to reduce
Zambia's
vulnerability to external shocks
-Well-implemented infrastructure investments, which improve
growth potential and
increase market access for traditional and non-traditional
exports.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that GDP growth will remain robust, averaging 7%,
based on the
assumption that copper production will increase significantly by
2020, with
strong net FDI inflows.
Fitch assumes that some fiscal consolidation will take place,
albeit at a slower
pace than the authorities' projections.
New power stations are not delayed and that constraints on
growth from
electricity shortages do not intensify.
