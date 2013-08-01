(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia-based Zenit
Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a
Stable Outlook. At
the same time, the agency has upgraded the bank's National
Rating to 'A(rus)'
from 'A-(rus)' with Stable Outlook. A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, VIABILITY RATING,
SENIOR DEBT RATING
Zenit's ratings continue to reflect the heightened risk profile
of its loan
book, and in particular its focus on long-term lending to
construction and real
estate projects, associated with high completion risks. The
ratings are further
constrained by the bank's only moderate profitability and
capital, although the
latter is currently sufficient to absorb a mild deterioration in
the weaker
asset exposures. The bank's close connections with its minority
shareholder, oil
company Tatneft (BB+/Stable), remain beneficial for Zenit's
funding, capital,
earnings and customer acquisition. However, Fitch does not
believe that support
from Tatneft can be relied upon in all circumstances due to the
latter's only
minority stake in Zenit and the non-strategic nature of this
investment.
The upgrade of the National Rating reflects Fitch's revised
assessment that
Zenit is a relatively strong credit within the 'B+' category.
This follows
improved disclosure on, and further analysis of, the bank's
higher risk asset
exposures. It also reflects some of Zenit's credit strengths
relative to 'B+'
Russian peers, particularly its broader franchise and lesser
appetite for rapid
growth.
Concentration by borrower has always been significant in Zenit's
loan book, with
the aggregate exposures to the largest 20 borrowers consistently
maintained at
about 2x the bank's equity. The largest exposures are
predominantly long-term in
nature. The most prominent were loans to the real
estate/construction sector
(accounting for 16% of the consolidated loan book or 110% of
Fitch core capital
(FCC) at end-2012), although total exposures classified as
project finance
comprised 33% of the portfolio, equivalent to 2.3x FCC.
Considering the high
completion risks associated with these projects, in Fitch's view
some may
ultimately require additional impairment charges, although
loan-to-value ratios
and collateral valuations were for the most part reasonable.
Non-core assets,
mostly comprising foreclosed real estate and construction
projects were also
significant, equivalent to 0.3 FCC.
Non-performing loans (90+ overdue, NPLs) remained a moderate
4.3% of the
portfolio at end-2012, and were more than 100% covered by
impairment reserves.
The moderate NPL level is partly supported by grace periods
enjoyed by many of
the largest borrowers in respect of interest and principal
payments. However,
the flipside of this is Zenit's thin net interest margin (3.8%,
the lowest level
among its peer group) and low liquidity of the loan book.
Restructured loans
were a moderate 6.8% at end-2012.
Zenit's capitalisation is sufficient to absorb only a mild
deterioration in the
weaker part of the bank's asset exposures. At end-2012, the FCC
ratio based on
Zenit's consolidated accounts was a moderate 10.7%, while the
standalone
regulatory capital ratio stood at 13.7% at end-H113 (core Tier 1
7.8%), impacted
in part by deductions of investments in subsidiary banks and
into the
non-banking affiliates. Fitch estimates that this would have
been sufficient to
increase impairment reserves to 8.9% of the loan book from the
actual level of
4.3% without breaching minimum capital requirements, which Fitch
regards as a
moderate level given some of the bank's high-risk exposures.
Potential internal capital generation resulting from the bank's
quite stable
pre-impairment profit is likely to be broadly in line with the
pace of
risk-weighted assets growth in the near-term (about 15% targeted
for FY13).
The liquidity buffer was adequate at end-H113, with cash and
interbank
placements, unpledged securities eligible for Central Bank
refinancing and other
potential liquidity sources on Zenit's standalone balance sheet
equal to 39% of
customer deposits. However, RUB20bn of domestic bonds maturing
or with put
options by end-H114 were equal to 37% of the end-H113 liquidity
cushion, and
non-core deposits from federal and local government and the
central bank equaled
a further 26%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, VIABILITY RATING,
SENIOR DEBT
RATING
Upward pressure on the ratings would be possible if Zenit
reduces its project
finance exposures and achieves improvements in the quality of
its
restructured/high risk loans. Profitability improvements would
be also credit
positive. Downward pressure could result if there were greater
signs of
impairment in the loan book, increased leverage and risk
concentrations, or a
marked deterioration in the operating environment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The '5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor
reflect Zenit's
limited franchise, making government support uncertain. An
upgrade of these
ratings is unlikely in the foreseeable future, although
acquisition by a
stronger owner could lead to an upgrade of the Support Rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'A(rus)' from 'A-(rus)',
Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured local currency debt (on the National scale):
upgraded to
'A(rus)' from 'A-(rus)'
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Abramov
Director
+7 495 956 2409
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012,
'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 15 August
2012, 'National
Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
