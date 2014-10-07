(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zions
Bancorporation's
(Zions) Issuer-Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating
Outlook has been
revised to Stable from Positive.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), PNC
Financial Services
Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks
Inc. (STI), US
Bancorp (USB), UnionBanCal Corporation (UBC), Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and
Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS (VR) & SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of Zions' ratings is reflective of a good
franchise largely
spanning many western U.S. states and Texas as well as continued
improvements in
asset quality metrics. However, Fitch continues to note that
Zions' ratings
remain at the lower end of their potential range for reasons
discussed below.
Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook for Zions' ratings to
Stable from Positive.
The Outlook revision is largely due to continued
underperformance relative to
peer banks.
Additionally, Fitch believes Zions' difficulty managing the
Federal Reserve's
CCAR process last year relative to other banks who navigated it
more
successfully also helps to support the Outlook revision to
Stable.
In the wake of this, Zions re-submitted its capital plan to the
Federal Reserve
and received approval for the re-submitted plan in late July
2014. The company
then raised $525 million of common equity.
While Fitch notes that the equity raise helps to provide a
cushion to creditors
for unexpected loss, it is also somewhat necessary given the
company's
comparatively concentrated loan portfolio by both product and
geography.
As previously noted, Zions' earnings profile remains below many
banks in its
large regional peer group, and is a key factor keeping the
rating at the lower
end of its potential range.
Fitch believes some of the earnings lag is due to Zions' running
a higher cost
decentralized operating model than peers as well as growing
regulatory expenses
and less of a benefit from scale due to Zions' comparatively
smaller asset size.
Fitch would also note the earnings lag is in part due to an
abundance of
liquidity impacting the company's net interest margin (NIM).
While Fitch does not expect much of a change or benefit in the
first two
components of the earnings lag, Fitch does note that Zions'
balance sheet is
very asset sensitive and positioned for rising rates,
particularly in an up 300
basis point scenario.
That said, Fitch would also note that this interest rate
positioning is
comparatively more aggressive than some peer banks, particularly
given Zions'
significant commercial deposit base. On balance, Fitch believes
that banks with
more commercial deposits may be more sensitive to deposit
repricing pressures in
a rising rate scenario than banks that are more consumer deposit
funded
institutions.
Helping to support Zions' ratings is continued improvements in
the company's
asset quality metrics alongside the rest of the banking
industry. That said,
Fitch believes that asset quality metrics for Zions -- as well
as the rest of
the industry -- are nearing or at a cyclical trough, and Fitch
would expect some
reversion in asset quality metrics over a medium-to-intermediate
term time
horizon. The expectation for this reversion is already
incorporated in Zions'
current ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
As previously noted, Zions ratings are at the lower end of their
potential
rating range given the many challenges the company has endured
over the last few
years.
With the Rating Outlook revision to Stable from Positive, Fitch
is indicating
that Zions' ratings are well situated over a
near-to-intermediate term time
horizon.
Over a longer-term time horizon, should the company's risk
management processes
and procedures continue to season, and should its earnings
performance approach
peer averages all while holding capital ratios at least constant
(including the
recent equity raise), there could be some very modest upwards
rating momentum.
While Fitch does not see much downward rating pressure to Zions'
ratings, should
the company's asset quality metrics deteriorate at a rate that
is faster than
peer averages over a medium-to-long-term time horizon, or should
the company
have additional governance and/or risk management issues, there
could be
pressure on the Rating Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
Zions' IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should Zions' holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
Given Fitch's
views that Zion may not receive a long-term debt requirement,
its ratings may
not be impacted as a result of Fitch's evolving review regarding
notching.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Zions has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, Zions is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Zions Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Zions and
by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from Zions' or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs
in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by Zions and
its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in Zions'
VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs for Zions bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of Zions'
main bank subsidiaries are equalized across the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of Zions to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in Zions' IDRs.
To the extent that one of Zions' subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from Zions' IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
Zions uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by Zions and
its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in Zions
long- and short-term
IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Zions Bancorporation
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F3';
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Zions First National Bank
Amegy Bank N.A.
California Bank & Trust
Commerce Bank of Oregon (The)
Commerce Bank of Washington (The)
National Bank of Arizona
Nevada State Bank
Vectra Bank Colorado NA
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term deposit at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Zions Institutional Capital Trust A
--Preferred Stock at 'B+'
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14' (July 23, 2014);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls
to Neutral)'
(July 15, 2014);
--'Risk Radar Global 1Q14' (April 1, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (Environment Constraining
Earnings)
here
Index Trend Analysis â€“ 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls To
Neutral)
here
Risk Radar Global 1Q14
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.