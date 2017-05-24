(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Zurich Insurance
Company's (ZIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA-'
and Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable.
ZIC is the main
operating company of the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG). A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects ZIG's very strong business profile,
solid and stable
capital position and strong earnings generation. ZIG's
capitalisation, as
measured by Fitch Prism factor-based model, was 'Very Strong'
based on 2016
financials. The result of the Swiss Solvency Test, as calculated
by the company,
improved to 227% at end-2016 from 189% at end-2015. However,
27ppts of the
improvement was driven by changes in the methodology.
Financial leverage, as calculated by Fitch, increased to 25% at
end-2016 (2015:
23%), driven by increased subordinated debt. However, earnings
recovery in 2016
caused the insurer's fixed charge coverage to improve to 10x
(2015: 8x), despite
higher interest expenses. Fitch assesses ZIG's financial
flexibility as strong.
After the 2015 results were negatively impacted by adverse
reserving
developments in the general insurance division, 2016 business
operating profit
(BOP) recovered and increased 55% to USD4,530 million. ZIG has
accelerated its
efficiency programme and reached the targeted USD300 million
run-rate direct
expense savings in 2016. The combined ratio improved to 99.5%
in 2016 from
103.6% in 2015. Net profit increased to USD2.9 billion in 2016
from USD1.9
billion in 2015 and the return on equity improved to 10% from
6%. The positive
development continued in 1Q17 with BOP of USD1.2 billion, up 14%
on 1Q16.
Fitch views underlying earnings as strong, primarily driven by
ZIC's diversified
profit sources and reduced claims experience relating to natural
catastrophes.
Fitch expects that the efficiency programme initiated last year
will contribute
positively to the earnings development.
Fitch views the insurer's technical reserves as prudent, but
also recognises
that due to the long-tail nature of the non-life business, the
group faces the
risk that ultimate losses on claims provisions may prove larger
than expected.
However, the negative reserving development in 2015 was
adequately addressed by
reserve adjustments made and the general insurance division
reported a positive
reserve development for 2016.
Exposure to equities and speculative-grade bonds is moderate, at
62% of total
group equity at end-2016, slightly improved on 2015's 65%. ZIG's
fixed-income
portfolio is high in credit quality, with 54% rated at 'AAA' and
'AA' and 5%
below investment-grade or un-rated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if ZIG's leverage drops below 20%
or if
profitability improves on a sustained basis with a net return on
equity of more
than 12% and a combined ratio of 95% or below, with
capitalisation, as measured
by Fitch Prism FBM capital model, remaining "Very Strong".
Key triggers for a downgrade include a sustained drop in the
group's
risk-adjusted capital position, as measured by a Prism FBM
score, to the
'Strong' range and an increase in financial leverage to more
than 30%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
ZIC
IFS Rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Cloverie plc (secured on ZIC notes)
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 118
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Str. 46-50
60311 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 7680 76 121
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001