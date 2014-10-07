(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SunTrust
Banks Inc.'s
(STI) ratings at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook remains Positive.
The affirmation
and Positive Outlook reflect the company's balanced and diverse
business mix,
improving asset quality, and good capital profile. Further,
although STI's
earnings still lag peer averages, they reflect a generally
improving trend.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Financial
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holdings
Corporation (MUFG), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC),
Regions Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, VR and Senior Debt
STI's ratings were affirmed and the Positive Outlook maintained
reflecting the
company's balanced and diverse business mix, improving asset
quality, and good
capital profile. Further, although STI's earnings still lag peer
averages, they
reflect a generally improving trend. STI also appears to have
addressed a great
deal of legacy mortgage-related litigation risk.
STI's balanced risk profile incorporates a diverse business mix,
and a good
degree of noninterest income. The risk appetite is a key rating
attribute
underlying the company's outlook. The company has a balanced
consumer and
commercial banking franchise, as well as a national mortgage
banking franchise
and a sizable wealth and investment management business. STI has
an attractive
franchise with the number one share of deposits in Georgia, and
the number three
share in both Florida and Tennessee. The franchise includes many
states with
favorable demographic trends in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.
Credit quality metrics continue to improve from their peak in
mid- to late 2009.
Similar to others in the industry, STI has reported improvement
in
non-performing assets (NPAs), net charge-offs (NCOs),
non-performing loan (NPL)
inflows and delinquencies for quite some time now. Although
STI's NPAs remain
elevated from historical levels, Fitch observes that the vast
majority of STI's
NPAs are accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) with over
95% current, the
highest level amongst the peer group. A large percentage of
these TDRs are
residential mortgage-related loans that will remain as such for
the lifetime of
the loan. Lastly, there is very little credit risk in the
securities portfolio.
The company's capital ratios are considered appropriate, with an
estimated
Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel III of 9.7% on a fully
phased-in basis at June
30, 2014, just slightly below the large regional bank peer
average, although
well above the 7% threshold (absent any D-SIFI buffer). STI is
targeting a
capital ratio in the 8% range over the long term, which appears
acceptable in
light of its balanced business profile. Other measures of
capital, including
Fitch Core Capital and tangible capital, also lag peer averages,
though are
still considered acceptable given the diversity in the company's
business mix.
STI's earnings performance remains below large regional bank
peer averages,
though it does reflect an improving trend over the past several
years. The
improvement in reported earnings has come largely from lower
provision expenses.
While earnings have benefitted from reserve releases, the level
for STI has been
below peer averages. Fitch views STI's modest reserve release
favorably given
heightened regulatory scrutiny regarding reserve releases, loan
growth and NCOs
that are likely at a cyclical low and will likely increase over
the near to
intermediate term.
It would also appear as though STI has now addressed a great
deal of
mortgage-related risk with several settlements with the
government; however,
though there is little visibility into ultimate legal risk for
STI or the
industry, as the government appears to be increasing its vigor
with regard to
pursuing crisis-related activities. STI appears to have
addressed repurchase
risk from the GSEs and issues emanating from FHA lending and
HAMP modification
programs, though STI could still be exposed to some residual
repurchase risk
from private-label securitizations or sales. Fitch has limited
visibility into
legal risk for STI or the industry, although with approximately
$15 billion in
CET1 under Basel III, Fitch expects any related fine or PLS
repurchase risk
would be manageable in the context of capital.
STI's liquidity profile remains stable, despite an increase in
the loan to
deposit ratio over the last few years. Compared with large
regional peers, STI's
LTD ratio is the highest. Fitch views this somewhat negatively
given less
relative reliance on deposits to fund loan growth. As the
economy recovers and
loan growth returns to more normalized levels, STI may face
higher relative
funding costs with this funding profile. However, Fitch notes
that other
liquidity metrics, such as the amount of liquid assets and
reliance on wholesale
borrowings, are roughly in line with peer averages.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, VR and Senior Debt
Continued improvement in STI's earnings profile, combined with
the maintenance
of capital at current levels, may support a rating upgrade over
the next 12
months. In addition, additional enhancements to its risk
management program
along with continued refinements to the company's risk appetite
may support
upward ratings momentum.
Conversely, a meaningful deterioration in asset quality may
prompt negative
rating action, though this is viewed as a low likelihood. Fitch
notes that loan
growth over the past 12 months has been measured at 6%. However,
growth in C&I
and non-owner-occupied CRE has exceeded peer averages. STI has
sought to reduce
its concentration to residential mortgage with growth in C&I and
CRE. Increased
loan diversification is generally viewed favorably, but Fitch
will continue to
monitor the loan growth and performance of newly originated C&I
and CRE loans
for any asset deterioration after greater seasoning.
Given 30% of STI's loans are residential mortgages or home
equity products,
Fitch notes STI is levered to any meaningful declines or
sustained improvements
in the residential housing market. Although home prices are
expected to modestly
improve on average across the country, Fitch believes home
prices in certain
regions are at risk of potential declines given the recent rate
of price
increases is not supported by underlying economic fundamentals
in some areas. As
such, this bears monitoring for any credit rating implications
if there are
meaningful declines in STI's portfolio.
STI's ratings would also be sensitive to any additional charges
related to
legacy mortgage lending, given Fitch's view that STI has already
addressed a
great deal of legacy mortgage-related risk. An outsized charge
that impairs
capital may negatively impact the company's ratings. Though as
previously
stated, this is viewed as a low likelihood given the capital
base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
STI's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should STI's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for STI given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
Given Fitch's
views that STI may not receive a long-term debt requirement, its
ratings may not
be impacted as a result of Fitch's evolving review regarding
notching.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
STI has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, STI is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
STI's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by STI and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from STI or its bank subsidiaries'
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by STI and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in STI's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
STI's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by STI and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in STI's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
The following ratings are affirmed:
SunTrust Banks, Inc.
Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive;
Short-term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
Preferred stock at 'BB-';
Senior debt at 'BBB+';
Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
Short-term debt at 'F2';
Support at 5;
Support Floor at 'NF'.
SunTrust Bank
Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive;
Short-term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
Long-term deposits at 'A-';
Market-linked securities at 'A-emr';
Senior notes at 'BBB+';
Short-term deposits at 'F2';
Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
Short-term debt at 'F2';
Support at 5;
Support Floor at 'NF'.
SunTrust Capital I
SunTrust Capital III
National Commerce Capital Trust I
Preferred stock at 'BB'.
SunTrust Preferred Capital I
Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
