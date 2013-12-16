(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings comments that the ratings of American International Group, Inc. (AIG), including the 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'BBB' senior debt rating are unaffected by the company's announcement of a proposed sale of aircraft leasing subsidiary International Lease Finance Corporation (ILFC) to AerCap Holdings N.V. for a purchase price of approximately $5.4 billion. All ratings are listed below. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2014. This announcement coincides with the termination of plans to sell 90% of ILFC to Jumbo Acquisition Limited, a consortium of Chinese investors that was announced in December 2012. The sale of ILFC will move AIG further towards eliminating non-core financial operations, reduce consolidated financial leverage, and enhance corporate focus on global non-life insurance and U.S. life insurance and retirement services operations. AIG recorded a loss on the sale of ILFC of $4.4 billion after-tax, and classified its holdings in ILFC as held for sale at year-end 2012. AIG will receive proceeds of approximately $3 billion in cash and $2.4 billion in newly issued common shares representing approximately 46% ownership in the combined company. AIG will also provide the new company with a $1 billion five-year unsecured committed five-year credit facility. The planned sale to AerCap leaves AIG with a larger minority position in an aircraft leasing organization relative to the previous proposed transaction. Closing of the ILFC sale will not meaningfully affect AIG's consolidated shareholders' equity, but elimination of ILFC debt and airplane purchase commitments will reduce AIG's total financial commitments (TFC) ratio as calculated by Fitch from 1.2x to a pro forma level of approximately 0.7x. Fitch currently rates the AIG entities as follows: AGC Life Insurance Company American General Life Insurance Company The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating 'A+'; Stable Outlook. AIU Insurance Company American Home Assurance Company Chartis Casualty Company AIG Europe Limited AIG MEA Insurance Company Limited American International Overseas Limited Chartis Property Casualty Company Chartis Specialty Insurance Company Commerce & Industry Insurance Company Granite State Insurance Company Illinois National Insurance Company Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania Lexington Insurance Company National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA New Hampshire Insurance Company --IFS rating 'A'; Stable Outlook. American International Group, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+' Outlook Stable. AIG International, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+', Outlook Stable; --USD175 million of 5.60% senior unsecured notes due July 31, 2097 'BBB'. American International Group, Inc. --Various senior unsecured note issues 'BBB'; --USD1 billion of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15, 2024 at 'BBB'. --USD1.5 billion of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due June 2022 'BBB'. --USD800 million of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 15, 2016 'BBB'; --EUR420.975 million of 6.797% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2017 'BBB'; --GBP323.465 million of 6.765% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2017 'BBB'; --GBP338.757 million of 6.765% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2017 'BBB'; --USD256.161 million of 6.820% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2037 'BBB'; --USD1 billion of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15, 2020 'BBB'; --USD250 million of 2.375% subordinated notes due Aug. 24, 2015 'BBB-'; --EUR750 million of 8.00% series A-7 junior subordinated debentures due May 22, 2038 'BB+'; --USD4 billion of 8.175% series A-6 junior subordinated debentures due May 15, 2058 'BB+'; --GBP309.850 million of 5.75% series A-2 junior subordinated debentures due March 15, 2067 'BB+'; --Eur409.050 million of 4.875% series A-3 junior subordinated debentures due March 15, 2067 'BB+'; --GBP900 million of 8.625% series A-8 junior subordinated debentures due May 22, 2068 'BB+'; --USD687.581 million of 6.25% series A-1 junior subordinated debentures due March 15, 2087 'BB+'. AIG Life Holdings, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --USD150 million of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2025 'BBB'; --USD150 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15, 2029 'BBB'; --USD300 million of 8.50% junior subordinated debentures due July 1, 2030 'BB+'; --USD500 million of 7.57% junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 1, 2045 'BB+'. --USD500 million of 8.125% junior subordinated debentures due March 15, 2046 'BB+'. ASIF II Program ASIF III Program ASIF Global Financing --Program ratings 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Tana M. Higman Director +1-312-368-3122 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology', Aug. 19, 2013. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.