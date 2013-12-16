(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings comments that the
ratings of American
International Group, Inc. (AIG), including the 'BBB+' Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and 'BBB' senior debt rating are unaffected by the
company's announcement
of a proposed sale of aircraft leasing subsidiary International
Lease Finance
Corporation (ILFC) to AerCap Holdings N.V. for a purchase price
of approximately
$5.4 billion. All ratings are listed below.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of
2014. This
announcement coincides with the termination of plans to sell 90%
of ILFC to
Jumbo Acquisition Limited, a consortium of Chinese investors
that was announced
in December 2012.
The sale of ILFC will move AIG further towards eliminating
non-core financial
operations, reduce consolidated financial leverage, and enhance
corporate focus
on global non-life insurance and U.S. life insurance and
retirement services
operations. AIG recorded a loss on the sale of ILFC of $4.4
billion after-tax,
and classified its holdings in ILFC as held for sale at year-end
2012.
AIG will receive proceeds of approximately $3 billion in cash
and $2.4 billion
in newly issued common shares representing approximately 46%
ownership in the
combined company. AIG will also provide the new company with a
$1 billion
five-year unsecured committed five-year credit facility. The
planned sale to
AerCap leaves AIG with a larger minority position in an aircraft
leasing
organization relative to the previous proposed transaction.
Closing of the ILFC sale will not meaningfully affect AIG's
consolidated
shareholders' equity, but elimination of ILFC debt and airplane
purchase
commitments will reduce AIG's total financial commitments (TFC)
ratio as
calculated by Fitch from 1.2x to a pro forma level of
approximately 0.7x.
Fitch currently rates the AIG entities as follows:
AGC Life Insurance Company
American General Life Insurance Company
The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company
United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating 'A+'; Stable Outlook.
AIU Insurance Company
American Home Assurance Company
Chartis Casualty Company
AIG Europe Limited
AIG MEA Insurance Company Limited
American International Overseas Limited
Chartis Property Casualty Company
Chartis Specialty Insurance Company
Commerce & Industry Insurance Company
Granite State Insurance Company
Illinois National Insurance Company
Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania
Lexington Insurance Company
National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA
New Hampshire Insurance Company
--IFS rating 'A'; Stable Outlook.
American International Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+' Outlook Stable.
AIG International, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--USD175 million of 5.60% senior unsecured notes due July 31,
2097 'BBB'.
American International Group, Inc.
--Various senior unsecured note issues 'BBB';
--USD1 billion of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15,
2024 at 'BBB'.
--USD1.5 billion of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due June 2022
'BBB'.
--USD800 million of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 15,
2016 'BBB';
--EUR420.975 million of 6.797% senior unsecured notes due Nov.
15, 2017 'BBB';
--GBP323.465 million of 6.765% senior unsecured notes due Nov.
15, 2017 'BBB';
--GBP338.757 million of 6.765% senior unsecured notes due Nov.
15, 2017 'BBB';
--USD256.161 million of 6.820% senior unsecured notes due Nov.
15, 2037 'BBB';
--USD1 billion of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15,
2020 'BBB';
--USD250 million of 2.375% subordinated notes due Aug. 24, 2015
'BBB-';
--EUR750 million of 8.00% series A-7 junior subordinated
debentures due May 22,
2038 'BB+';
--USD4 billion of 8.175% series A-6 junior subordinated
debentures due May 15,
2058 'BB+';
--GBP309.850 million of 5.75% series A-2 junior subordinated
debentures due
March 15, 2067 'BB+';
--Eur409.050 million of 4.875% series A-3 junior subordinated
debentures due
March 15, 2067 'BB+';
--GBP900 million of 8.625% series A-8 junior subordinated
debentures due May 22,
2068 'BB+';
--USD687.581 million of 6.25% series A-1 junior subordinated
debentures due
March 15, 2087 'BB+'.
AIG Life Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--USD150 million of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due July 15,
2025 'BBB';
--USD150 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15,
2029 'BBB';
--USD300 million of 8.50% junior subordinated debentures due
July 1, 2030 'BB+';
--USD500 million of 7.57% junior subordinated debentures due
Dec. 1, 2045 'BB+'.
--USD500 million of 8.125% junior subordinated debentures due
March 15, 2046
'BB+'.
ASIF II Program
ASIF III Program
ASIF Global Financing
--Program ratings 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', Aug. 19, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.