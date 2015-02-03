(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia says it does not expect PT Asuransi Sinar Mas's (ASM; Insurer Financial Strength: AA+(idn)/Positive) balance sheet to be excessively strained by insured losses from the recent AirAsia flight QZ8501 crash. The losses are not likely to have material rating implications on ASM, one of the main underwriters for the aircraft's hull and passenger legal liabilities. Insurers that covered the AirAsia flight are required to pay claims of up to IDR1.25bn to the next-of-kin of each passenger under a 2011 Indonesian transportation ministry regulation. Fitch estimates the total claims for passenger legal liabilities to be at least IDR200bn (equivalent to around USD15.9m). State-owned non-life insurer PT Asuransi Jasa Indonesia (Jasindo) and private insurer ASM are the two leading underwriters for the liabilities, with Allianz SE as the lead reinsurer. While the insured loss amount has yet to be finalised, Fitch's initial assessment is that the total claims borne by ASM will be markedly lower than the total claims incurred from the incident because of its co-insurance with Jasindo. In addition, ASM has capped its exposures at a limit that is well-supported by its capital buffers and ceded large remaining exposures to international reinsurers. ASM expects its net claims to amount to less than 1% of the total incurred legal liability claims. Fitch will continue to evaluate the impact as loss estimates are updated and claims payments executed. AirAsia flight QZ8501, with 162 people on board, went down en route to Singapore from Surabaya, Indonesia on the early hours of 28 December 2014. A multinational search effort has since recovered bodies, aircraft fuselage and the flight data recorders in the Java Sea. Contacts: Cheryl Evangeline Associate Director +62 21 2988 6814 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, 12940 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.