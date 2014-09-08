(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/CHICAGO, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
newly published
report that alternative forms of risk transfer are a permanent
market fixture,
having gained acceptance by both cedents and most traditional
reinsurance
providers as a structural change to the reinsurance sector,
particularly for
property catastrophe risk.
Fitch views the growth and acceptance of alternative reinsurance
as a strain on
the credit quality of reinsurers, especially for smaller,
stand-alone property
catastrophe providers. While there are some positives for
individual companies,
the added competition and increased supply of capacity from the
capital markets
has resulted in a deteriorating profitability profile for the
reinsurance
sector.
Third-party capital continues to focus on model-driven property
risks. As a
result, returns on property catastrophe business, while still
profitable, have
been pushed down into the high single digits. This is below the
10%-15% level
many traditional reinsurers consider adequate for the volatility
risk, but in
line with the 6%-10% returns that reflect capital market
providers lower cost of
capital.
Watford Re Ltd.'s entry into the non-traditional reinsurance
market is causing
concerns, as its focus is on multi-line casualty risk, rather
than the customary
property risk. Fitch expects that the amount of alternative
capital dedicated
to casualty business will no doubt grow. However, growth will
be constrained to
a limited group of capital market participants that are willing
to accept longer
tailed, generally un-modeled risks in a more permanent vehicle.
One area of uncertainty is how investors would react to an
environment of less
favorable catastrophe risk spreads or a large unexpected
catastrophe loss,
either of which could cause capital to retreat. Fitch considers
a significant
portion of capital market investor funds to remain as permanent,
given the
nature of catastrophe risk as providing a very valuable
portfolio
diversification benefit and institutional investors longer term
investment
horizon.
Growth in the catastrophe bond market has been considerable in
the first half of
2014 as the market produced over $5.7 billion of new issuance
and is on track to
produce a record amount of catastrophe bond issuance for the
full year. Demand
has remained very strong in the marketplace as repeat sponsors
have been eager
to replace maturing cat bond issues and take advantage of
favorable market
conditions. Nevertheless, there have been signs that market
pricing may be
reaching a floor.
The report: 'Alternative Reinsurance 2014 Market Update' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1 312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
--Insurance Rating Methodology (November 13, 2013).
