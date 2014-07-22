(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) The sovereign guarantee provided by the
Ministry of
Finance to Banco Espirito Santo Angola (BESA) in December 2013,
worth USD5.7bn
(5% of GDP), will not undermine Angola's creditworthiness by
adding to the
government's debt burden if it is called, Fitch Ratings says.
But it could
further erode liquidity buffers, and raises broader concerns
about governance,
particularly in the banking sector.
We understand the guarantee is extended to all BESA's creditors.
We believe it
was provided to restore confidence in the bank, which had
reportedly been
struggling with liquidity problems. Preventing contagion across
the wider sector
is likely to have been another factor.
The guarantee is like a contingent credit line and can be
renegotiated after a
year. It can be invoked only if other options for selling or
restructuring the
bank are not possible and liquidity support over and above
central bank support
is required. Failure to honour the guarantee could undermine the
credibility of
the sovereign if the challenges facing the bank are not
resolved.
There is sufficient immediate public sector liquidity to ensure
the guarantee
can be honoured, if called. Government deposits in Angola, which
could be drawn,
are equivalent to USD15bn (12% of GDP). Government debt, low at
24% of GDP,
would not need to increase to meet the guarantee. But public
deposits, built up
in 2009-2012, when the budget was in surplus, have fallen from
their peak of
USD22bn in 2012. The government used deposits to repay
foreign-currency
contractor arrears built up in 2010-2012. Lower oil prices and
stagnant oil
production, likely to lead to a budget deficit in the medium
term, will make it
difficult to rebuild these liquidity buffers.
The problems at BESA are unlikely to be symptomatic of extreme
problems
throughout the banking system. They allegedly reflect weak
credit controls and
poor lending decisions made by senior management, which has been
replaced. But
there are broader challenges for Angola's banking sector, with a
sharp increase
in NPLs from 2.5% in 2011 to 10.2% by October 2013, possibly due
to new
legislation regarding NPL recognition and challenges in the
construction sector
and government arrears to contractors - an ongoing problem.
The IMF's Financial Stability Assessment Programme identified a
lack of
transparency and poor governance in the country in 2012. In
response, the
National Bank of Angola introduced regulations to increase
transparency,
strengthen its supervisory powers, and improve corporate
governance and auditing
standards. Nevertheless, the central bank's capacity to monitor
banks'
activities remains weak, hampered by considerable related-party
business, the
presence of state companies in the dominant oil sector and the
close ties
between influential political figures across key economic
segments.
Weak governance remains a major impediment to addressing
Angola's development
challenges and raising the 'BB-' rating. It was one cause of our
revision of
Angola's Outlook from Positive to Stable in April 2014. Angola's
World Bank
Governance Indicators are among the lowest in sub-Saharan
Africa.
Our next scheduled review of Angola's credit rating is due on 10
October.
Contact:
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1511
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1464
Mark Brown
Senior Direct
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Angola
here
SSA Sovereign Credit Overview
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.