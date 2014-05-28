(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO/NEW YORK, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings welcomes the
announced USD450
million capital injection for Banco del Estado de Chile (Banco
Estado) as it
will restore its capital adequacy ratios and ease the pressure
on the bank's
Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb' in the short term, although in
Fitch's opinion
its mid-term effect is too early to judge and will depend on the
growth plans of
the bank while Fitch considers that profitability trends will
remain similar to
its historic average. A complete list of the bank's ratings is
provided at the
end of this release.
On March 28, 2014, Fitch affirmed Banco Estado's ratings (see
'Fitch Affirms
Banco del Estado de Chile's IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable'
published March 28,
2014 on www.fitchratings.com) assuming that Banco Estado's
equity ratios would
slightly improve during 2014, although still comparing
unfavourably with local
and international peers. In that release, Fitch stated that
while changes in the
bank's IDRs, support, support rating floor and national ratings
are contingent
to sovereign rating actions for Chile, Bancos Estado's VR could
be downgraded if
the bank maintains its current capital levels and fails to
improve its Fitch
Core Capital (FCC) ratio to a minimum of 7% by end-2014, or due
to a material
deterioration in asset quality (NPLs rising to 6%) that reduce
its loss
absorption capacity, although the latter is not Fitch's base
case scenario.
In Fitch's opinion, the capital injection recently announced by
Chile's
President Mrs. Michelle Bachelet eases this pressure in the
short term as the
bank's FCC will improve to close to 7.6%. However, as the
objective of the
capital increase is to expand lending to SMEs and residential
mortgages, Fitch
will monitor the evolution of the bank's capitalization in the
medium term and
considers that future earnings retention would be key for the
bank to maintain
its capitalization at adequate levels.
Banco Estado's VR is supported by its strong liquidity given its
high proportion
of liquid assets and sound structural funding based on a wide
solid customer
base. The bank's market position places it as one of the
strongest competitors
in the Chilean banking system, being the third largest bank
measured by loans,
and the first by deposits at the end of 2013. The bank's VR is
limited by its
low capital base, and lower, albeit improving, credit quality in
mortgage loans
portfolio compared to local and international private peers
(emerging market
commercial banks with VR in the 'bbb' category). During 2013,
Banco Estado
showed good overall financial performance in spite of high level
of competition.
Banco Estado's IDRs are driven by the extremely high probability
of support from
its owner, the State of Chile. The bank is not a company by
shares and relates
with the Chilean Government through the Ministry of Finance.
Banco Estado
represents an important instrument of the State of Chile for
developing credit
policies, plays a strategic social role for the government and
has a systemic
importance. Based on these drivers, the bank's IDRs are aligned
with Chile's
Sovereign foreign currency IDR ('A+'; Outlook Stable) and local
currency IDR
('AA-'; Outlook Stable), and they also underpin its high support
rating of '1'
and support rating floor of 'A+'.
Banco Estado's national ratings reflect the lowest expectation
of default risk
relative to all other local issuers or obligations, explained by
the extremely
high probability of government support.
Fitch currently rates Banco Estado as follows:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--VR at 'bbb';
--Support rating at '1';
--Support rating floor at 'A+';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A+';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(cl)';
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA(cl)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at
'AA(cl)'.
