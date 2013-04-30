(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings will more accurately model stressed recoveries given default in covered bond programmes where there is time subordination. Fitch's covered bonds criteria currently specify that recovery benefit will only be recognised, in regimes where recoveries are not believed to be shared pro-rata between all bonds, when stressed recoveries reach 100% of covered bonds deemed to be in default. Under its revised approach, Fitch will assume ongoing allocation of funds from the cover pool to make the payments that become due under the covered bonds, until the maturity date of the last maturing covered bonds, when the stressed value of the remaining assets will be assessed.

This is expected to lead to lower breakeven overcollateralisation in line with a given rating scenario for the concerned programmes, such as Portuguese and French legislative covered bonds. However, the breakeven overcollateralisation for a given rating will remain above that calculated for a similar programme subject to a pro-rata allocation of recoveries given default.

This enhancement to Fitch covered bonds cash flows modelling will be applied over the next six months to cases where Fitch's analysis rests on the time subordination of later maturing covered bonds, which is analysed on a jurisdiction by jurisdiction basis.

Most covered bonds frameworks have cross-default clauses or specific provisions, such as the amortisation test, ensuring a pro-rata allocation of proceeds from the cover pool in the event of cover pool over-indebtedness. However, in other cases, the covered bonds law aims to prevent any early amortisation of covered bonds. As a result, Fitch assumes recoveries given default would be allocated sequentially in order of original maturities. This means that later maturing covered bonds may suffer a loss, while the earlier series of bonds could be repaid in full.

In these cases, Fitch will now evaluate recovery prospects at the maturity date of the last covered bonds, by calculating the stressed net present value (NPV) of the future cover pool's cash flows and comparing this with the nominal value (NV) of the covered bonds maturing at that point in time. The last maturing series of covered bonds will be aggregated up to a certain threshold, when the size of the last maturing bonds is not significant as a percentage of the aggregate covered bonds outstanding.

In this instance, the stressed recovery rate will be calculated at maturity date of the covered bonds maturing just before the aggregated remaining covered bonds reach a threshold, which will be set on a case-by-case basis. Recovery prospects would then result from the ratio between the stressed NPV of the future cover pool's cash flows and the NV of the covered bonds maturing at that point in time plus the NPV of the payments to be made under the covered bonds that mature after that date. In reality the last series of covered bonds may not be treated as one in the recovery process, which could lead to a total loss on the last one, especially if it is of a small size.

The other aspects of the credit given to recovery given default under Fitch's criteria remain unchanged. Notably, the agency will assign notches above the rating of the covered bonds on a probability of default (PD) basis in line with the uplift recognised when there is pro-rata allocation of recoveries. For stressed recoveries estimated in the 91%-100% range, the uplift can reach up to two notches if the covered bonds rating on a PD basis is in the investment-grade range and three notches if the covered bonds rating on a PD basis is in the sub-investment grade-range.

The stresses applied are those that correspond to the rating of the covered bonds, incorporating the notching for potential recoveries. For instance, if the rating of the covered bonds is 'AA' on a PD basis and the programme could potentially achieve a maximum of two notches uplift for its recovery prospects, then stressed recoveries from the cover pool would be calculated in a 'AAA' rating scenario.

The assets' NPV is calculated based on the same principles that are applied to derive stressed recoveries when pro-rata allocation is assumed. However, the revised method differs from the one used to derive pro-rata recoveries, as recovery prospects are calculated at maturity date of the last series of covered bonds instead of at the time of an assumed covered bonds default. Also, no stressed refinancing costs are applied to maturity mismatches before the maturity of the last bonds.

This revised approach concerns only the modelling of recoveries in the event of a covered bonds default, it does not affect the determination of the covered bonds rating on a PD basis, which can be equal or higher than the issuer default rating.