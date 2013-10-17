Oct 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The Bank of England's proposed framework for an annual stress test of the UK's largest banks and building societies should improve transparency for investors to assess capital, Fitch Ratings says. This should help boost market confidence if the stress scenarios are sufficiently robust and plausible, and encourage management to improve capital planning and governance standards.

The consultation paper for the framework highlights the growing importance of qualitative risk assessment factors in the eyes of the regulator. Rather than being a pass-fail test, the exercise would involve the Prudential Regulatory Authority's own models to identify weaknesses in banks' stress testing, capital planning and governance. Remedial actions could include capital strengthening plans, procedural improvements, and even changing banks' management. Improvements to reinforce risk management should be positive for banks' credit profiles.

While the proposals published this month are finalised and eventually implemented, a stress test exercise limited to just the eight largest lenders has been set for Q214. Unlike the recent capital shortfall exercise, more details on the methodologies and results will be published for the 2014 stress test, so that investors get some visibility into the regulator's views of UK banks' potential performance under a severely stressed economic scenario. This should reduce uncertainty during the process, especially as the results will only be announced in Q414.

Nevertheless, there is a risk that two stress tests in 2014 - the Bank of England and the European Banking Authority's exercises - could cause market confusion, especially if conflicting numbers are released at different times. This would be likely to be exacerbated by varying disclosure rules, submission requirements and stress scenarios set by each authority. The UK banks will not be subject to the ECB's asset quality review, but an assessment of asset portfolios is already conducted as part of regulatory monitoring.

When the UK framework is in place, an annual stress test applied to a broader range of lenders is likely to reduce the variation in UK banks' regulatory risk-based capital and push the average higher as stronger banks build up safety margins. This is likely to be positive for banks' credit profiles.