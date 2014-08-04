(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, August 03 (Fitch) Banks in the Asia-Pacific
(APAC) face
slowing credit growth and tighter loan monitoring as the credit
cycle turns,
Fitch Ratings says in its first APAC Financial Institutions
Quarterly Dashboard.
While authorities in various countries have taken steps to rein
in indebtedness,
Fitch believes that macroeconomic stability is key to keeping
losses in check.
In addition, controlling the pace of loan growth and preventing
bubbles (often
in the property sector) associated with rapid growth is more
important than
focusing solely on the absolute credit/GDP levels.
Items that are highlighted in the report include spill-overs
from China's
economic stimulus, rapid expansion in household credit due to
emerging Asia's
rising middle class and Fitch's expectation that credit costs
are bound to rise
as loans mature and economies slow.
