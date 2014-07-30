(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sovereigns Chart of the Month - July 2014 here HONG KONG, July 30 (Fitch) The possibility of continued commodity price moderation in the next few years presents a larger risk for the current account adjustment process in Indonesia than in India, Fitch's Asia-Pacific Sovereign Chart of the Month shows. The chart highlights the difference in commodity dependence. "Asia-Pacific Sovereigns Chart of the Month" is available from www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Thomas Rookmaaker Director +852 2263 9891 Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Ltd., 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Andrew Colquhoun Senior Director +852 2263 9938 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.