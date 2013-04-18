(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Corporates: Financial Forecast Update here SEOUL/SINGAPORE, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the financial profile of the median corporate rated by Fitch in Asia-Pacific weakened over 2010 to 2012 due to slowing revenue growth, shrinking margins and rising capex. Revenue growth slowed substantially to around 5% in 2012 from well above 10% in 2011, and Fitch expects that continued anemic economic growth in developed markets will restrict the median APAC corporate's revenue growth at 5% in 2013 and 2014. The agency expects to see a small overall improvement in the median corporates financial profile in 2013 and 2014 due to a stabilisation in both margins and capital expenditure. Median free cash flow (FCF) generation should move into positive territory in 2013 and 2014, albeit marginally. Key risks to Fitch's financial forecasts include the possibility of slower-than-expected growth in China, and zero to negative GDP growth in some major developed economies. The analysis in the report is based on a sample of 184 corporates with international ratings, spanning 15 countries across APAC and containing a consistent sample of both historical and forecast data over 2010 to 2014. The first half of the report contains key analysis on Fitch's 2013 and 2014 financial forecasts for the overall sample APAC corporate portfolio. The second half of the report contains specific analysis and commentary on the agency's 2013 and 2014 forecasts for eight major corporate sectors in APAC as below: Autos China fixed-asset investment Electricity/gas utilities Gaming Greater China property Oil & Gas Technology Telecoms The full report "Asia-Pacific Corporates: Financial Forecast Update - Revenue Growth Falling, Margins Under Pressure, FCF Fragile" is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Matt Jamieson Head of APAC Research Corporate Ratings Group +61 2 8256 0366 Andrew Steel Managing Director, APAC Corporate Ratings +65 6796 7231 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.