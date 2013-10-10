LONDON/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, October 09 (Fitch) Asia-Pacific
investors are upbeat
about the growth of the renminbi onshore and offshore (Dim Sum)
bond markets,
according to a regional cross-sector investor survey by Fitch
Ratings. Investor
optimism in the Dim Sum market has remained intact despite the
drop in corporate
issuance this year.
As many as 77% of our survey participants expected both the on-
and off-shore
bond market to increase by between 25% and 50% in the year
ahead. This optimism
was accompanied by 55% of respondents highlighting the Chinese
renminbi's
appreciation potential as a key driver of interest in
local-currency markets - a
stronger level of currency confidence than for all other
regional bond markets.
Investor optimism has been borne out by the robust Dim Sum
issuance in the first
nine months of 2013 when it rose to CNH41bn, up 70% from CNH24bn
for the whole
of 2012, based on Bloomberg data.
Investor optimism and market buoyancy masks one potentially
adverse trend in the
Dim Sum market: the year-to-date increase in gross issuance has
been driven
entirely by financial institutions (CNH33bn) and in particular a
doubling of
issuance by Chinese financial entities (to CNH27bn). Excluding
this, all other
Dim Sum issuance was considerably lower (CNH8.4bn) than last
year (CNH11.4bn).
The drop in issuance by corporations, which includes both
Chinese entities as
well as multinationals, was particularly sharp (down 38%
year-on-year). The drop
in all other debt- raising activity was precipitated by much
lower foreign
quasi-sovereign and supranational issuance (down 58%).
Lower corporate Dim Sum issuance may have resulted from several
factors,
including: broader emerging market risk aversion, lower investor
interest as
secondary market yields remain low relative to US dollar
investment-grade issues
of Chinese corporates and, higher onshore deposit rates in
China. Corporate Dim
Sum bonds typically are smaller in size than US dollar bonds,
have shorter
terms, and face regulatory hurdles in repatriating issue capital
onshore. Fitch
will shortly publish a report on recent corporate issuance
trends in the Dim Sum
market.
The jump in financial issuance could be a response to tightening
onshore
financial conditions, brought on by worsening asset quality and
liquidity
tightening by policy authorities.
The onshore renminbi bond market is far less open to foreign
investors, but has
seen steady issuance based on data from the Asian Development
Bank (Asian Bonds
Online). Issuance is dominated by the government, which includes
obligations of
the central and local governments, the central bank, and
quasi-government
institutions. The total amount of outstanding CNY bonds reached
the equivalent
of USD4tn in mid-2013, up from USD3.5tn in mid-2012.
Fitch conducted the survey between 20 August and 30 September.
It represents the
views of 72 senior investors in the APAC region, including asset
management
companies, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, pension
funds, wealth
managers, banks and hedge funds. We will publish the full survey
results in
mid-October.
