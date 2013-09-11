(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has appointed James McCormack as Managing Director and Global Head of Sovereign and Supranational Ratings.

Based in London, Mr. McCormack will join the Firm in late October and will report to Ian Linnell, Global Analytical Head. "Fitch is an established leader in the field of Sovereign credit analysis and James brings to the role a strong record in, and extensive experience of, sovereign credit analysis. His combination of market and rating agency experience brings a unique perspective and his appointment is a testament to the Firm's commitment to thought leadership in Sovereign credit analysis, ratings and research," said Mr. Linnell.

Mr. McCormack re-joins Fitch from the Bank of Canada where he held a senior credit role. Prior to this, Mr. McCormack spent three years with Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong where he was an Executive Director in credit risk management and advisory. Mr. McCormack joined Goldman Sachs in 2010 after a ten-year career at Fitch, where he held various senior roles in the Sovereign Ratings Group, including Head of the Asia-Pacific Sovereign team.

