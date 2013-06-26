(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its special report
outlining the
treatment of Basel 3-compliant capital instruments issued by
Japanese financial
institutions (FIs), the anchor rating from which to notch down
the rating of
gone-concern Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 (B3T2) instruments will
differentiate
between systemically important and complex FIs, and other FIs.
Notching from the
anchor rating will be made to reflect potential loss severity,
which will be two
notches if issue documentation stipulates full write-down at the
point of
non-viability (PONV).
For gone-concern B3T2 instruments of systemically-important and
complex FIs in
Japan the anchor rating will be the higher of their VRs or
support-driven IDRs.
This is because Fitch believes that those FIs will continue to
receive
pre-emptive financial assistance when necessary, either under
the existing
support framework (Article 102-1-1 of the Deposit Insurance Law
(DIL)) or the
new scheme (Article 126-2, Specific Measure 1 of the DIL (SM1)),
given the high
degree of interconnectedness in their activities. The
pre-emptive nature of
support from authorities means that, in the agency's view, the
PONV is unlikely
to be triggered.
Under the revised DIL passed in June 2013, where a serious
systemic disruption
is anticipated, the government can pre-emptively provide funding
support or
capital injection to a solvent FI (SM1) or liquidity assistance
necessary for
winding down an insolvent FI (Article 126-2, Specific Measure 2
of the DIL
(SM2)).
For all other FIs, the anchor rating for gone-concern B3T2 will
be the VR, as
they are less likely to be supported pre-emptively and thus
potentially resolved
under SM2, Article 102-1-2 or 102-1-3. Being resolved in this
manner would
trigger the PONV for gone-concern B3T2 instruments.
For going-concern Additional Tier 1 capital, the anchor rating
will be the VR in
all cases reflecting its feature of fully-discretionary coupon
suspension with
non-cumulative nature. Also, five notches will be applied taking
into account
additional non-performance risk (three notches) along with loss
severity (two
notches).
Nevertheless, Fitch will revisit the treatment of Basel 3
capital instruments
issued by Japanese FIs if regulatory developments indicate
easier
loss-absorption than Fitch's current assumption. Specifically,
the anchor rating
for gone-concern B3T2 issued by systemically-important and
complex FIs will be
the VR, if developments result in (a) impaired accessibility of
systemically-important FIs (as viewed by Fitch) to the
government's pre-emptive
financial support, (b) linking of the PONV to the pre-emptive
financial support
and (c) the authorities' statutory option to force
loss-absorption regardless of
contracts stipulated in the issue-documentation.
Fitch's treatment of Basel 3-compliant securities issued by
Japanese FIs is in
line with its criteria titled "Assigning and Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities", and takes into account the domestic legislative
framework specific
to Japan as well as the authorities' supportive nature.
The special report titled "Applying Fitch Criteria to Basel 3
Capital
Instruments Issued by Japanese FIs" is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
Miki Murakami
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Chikako Horiuchi
Director
+852 2263 9924
Reiko Toritani
Senior Director
+81 3 3288 2673
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
