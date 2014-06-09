(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Banks: Chart of the Month,
June 2014
here
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 08 (Fitch) Asia-Pacific (APAC) banks
have accumulated
about USD1.2trn of China-related exposure at end-2013, Fitch
says in its
Asia-Pacific Bank Chart of the Month report.
Hong Kong accounts for USD798bn, with 34% of system assets in
the territory
exposed to China, which leaves its banks most vulnerable to a
slowdown in China.
It is followed by Macao (20%), Singapore (12%) and Taiwan (7%).
Concentration
for larger countries is low (Australia: 1.2%, Japan: 0.6%). In
each of these
markets, banks' China-related exposure as a share of system
assets has been
rising since 2009.
For Hong Kong, claims on mainland banks are volatile, driven by
Hong Kong's
leading role in the offshore renminbi business, the rising
interconnectedness of
the two banking systems and their relative sizes. Lending and
other activities
with Chinese corporates, including trade finance, has developed
more steadily at
an average growth rate of 39% 2010-2013 compared with 78% for
bank claims.
The report "APAC Banks: Chart of the Month" is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link above.
