NEW YORK, October 16 (Fitch) Demographic, geographic and product
concentrations
are key risks for Asian-American banks, and mergers and
acquisitions (M&A)
activities and retail banking growth would benefit this sector,
according to a
new Fitch Ratings report.
The Asian-American market is an attractive niche with sound
growth potential in
the U.S. banking sector. Asian-Americans have maintained strong
demographic
trends and tend to demonstrate above-average household income
and savings rates.
Asian-American banks have carved a niche for themselves through
ethnic affinity
and relationship banking focused on Asian-American communities.
They have
experienced rapid growth as the number of Asian immigrants and
their associated
economic accomplishments have increased.
A recent growing need to realize economies of scale motivates
Asian-American
banks to increase in size. Fitch regards large Asian-American
banks' continuous
M&A activities and start-ups of new products positively in terms
of
diversification and operating efficiency. However, expansion
toward unfamiliar
markets could require the time and cost to gear up for increased
business size.
Key risks for these banks include their customer base focused on
specific
regions and/or communities as well as limited product offerings
and commercial
real estate (CRE) loan concentration. The high cost of deposits
and a higher
efficiency ratio than peer groups constrain their profitability.
However,
earnings performance for a few large Asian-American banks is
quite strong,
benefiting from a low efficiency ratio based on economies of
scale and the
accretable yield due to acquisition accounting.
The credit profiles of Asian-American banks are weaker than peer
groups with
elevated nonperforming assets compared to historical standards.
Fitch believes
that their underwriting standards have become more stringent
after the financial
crisis, but their risk appetite still remains above average
compared to other
U.S. banking sectors.
Asian-American banks are well capitalized by regulatory
standards. Their median
tangible common equity ratio reached 12% at June 30, 2014.
However, this
strength is partially offset by concentration risk in the loan
portfolio and
weaker credit performance through the cycle, which could
increase capital
volatility. Their solid funding profile is based on stable
deposit inflows from
Asian-Americans and geographical expansion by acquiring other
banks and
branches. But, the high sensitivity to rates on deposits of
Asian-American
customers could create the potential for volatility risk.
Fitch anticipates Asian-American banks' customer base will
expand steadily as
numbers of new Asian-American immigrants continue to increase.
However, these
banks need to implement new business strategies beyond cultural
affinity to keep
customers and compete with other U.S. banks over the longer run.
Fitch believes
that the opportunity exists for Asian-American banks to generate
retail loan
growth and diversify product lines given that they have not
achieved
cross-selling in retail banking.
Fitch defines Asian-American banks as banks offering insured
deposits in the
U.S., which currently are wholly or partially owned and
controlled by
Asian-Americans in the U.S., or that were previously owned by
Asian-Americans
and/or target those populations at present.
The full report 'U.S. Ethnic Affinity Banks: Asian-American
banks: Concentration
Risks and High Cost of Deposits Offset Strong Capitalization' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Jung Hyun Kim, CFA, KICPA
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0364
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
