(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assesses the risk in
securities such
as China CITIC Bank International Limited's (CNCBI;
BBB/Stable/bbb) upcoming
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond - the first issuance by a Hong Kong
bank of that
kind - to be equivalent to five notches below the banks' anchor
rating. For
CNCBI, the anchor rating is its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb',
which would
result in a 'B+' rating for its notes if Fitch were to rate
them. This compares
to the 'BBB-' rating assigned to the bank's recent Basel III
Tier 2 issue, which
was notched once from the anchor rating (refer to "Fitch Assigns
CNCBI's USD
Basel III-Compliant Notes 'BBB-' Final Rating", dated 5 November
2013).
Fitch expects further AT1 securities to be issued over the next
12-18 months by
Hong Kong banks to support their asset growth and the structure
of this
transaction to be broadly followed for other AT1 deals. The much
wider notching
relative to the Tier 2 instruments reflects the very high risk
attached to
non-performance as well as poor recovery prospects due to a
going-concern loss
absorption feature that can be activated prior to the point of
non-viability
(PONV). The Tier 2 instruments would need to absorb losses only
when the PONV is
triggered.
Fitch breaks the notching into three notches for non-performance
risk as coupon
payments are fully discretionary and two for loss severity due
to the
instruments' poor recovery prospects. Fitch's criteria provides
for even wider
notching for non-performance risk than would have been the case
for CNCBI. The
degree of notching would depend upon the terms and conditions of
the instrument
being issued and bank's flexibility in limiting non-performance
risk.
CNCBI's instrument gives management full discretion to omit
coupon payments in
addition to mandatory deferrals prior to PONV due to
insufficient distributable
reserves and mandatory deferrals at the PONV. Fitch does not see
higher
incremental risk as CNCBI, and Hong Kong banks in general,
maintain prudent
margins above required capital levels. Fitch-rated Hong Kong
banks' common
equity Tier 1 ratios exceeded the 7% minimum requirement (4.5%
common equity and
2.5% capital conservation buffer required to be met by 2019) by
3-12 percentage
points at end-2013. CNCBI's common equity Tier 1 ratio was
10.10%, which gives a
HKD4.7bn buffer above the 7% minimum without considering an
increase in
risk-weighted assets.
The typical anchor for AT1 securities is an issuer's intrinsic
strength as Fitch
would generally not factor in external support for this type of
instrument. Only
if the agency was convinced that support from a parent would be
made available
to its Hong Kong subsidiary would the subsidiary's AT1
securities be notched
from the parents' VR.
The poor recovery prospects relative to senior unsecured
instruments stem from
the instrument's deep subordination. The write-off trigger is
the familiar
regulatory PONV that was previously used in transaction
documents for
subordinated Tier 2 notes. In the same spirit, CNCBI's AT1 notes
can be written
down in full or in part if the Hong Kong Monetary Authority
considers this step
necessary to maintain its viability. Fitch's base case is that
such AT1 notes
would highly likely be written down in full before Tier 2
instruments would be
written off given the AT1 securities' deeply subordinated status
- hence two
notches for loss severity.
CNCBI's PONV trigger is in contrast to AT1 securities issued in
other
jurisdictions where generally specific capital ratio triggers
apply. Once these
triggers are reached, there will be a full write-off or equity
conversion.
Only The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
(AA-/Stable/aa-) and
The Bank of East Asia, Limited had legacy Tier 1 hybrid
securities outstanding
that count towards Tier 1 capital at end-2013 - HKD37bn for the
former and
HKD3bn for the latter, which are equivalent to about 1% of their
risk-weighted
assets. Basel III-compliant instruments with PONV issued by Hong
Kong banks thus
far have been limited to an aggregate HKD16bn of subordinated
debt.
More details on how Fitch assesses risks in bank subordinated
and hybrid
securities are in "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities
Criteria", dated 31 January 2014. For Hong Kong banks' Basel III
securities in
particular, refer to "Hong Kong Banks: Notching Approach for
Basel III
Instruments", dated 11 July 2013. The two reports are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Chikako Horiuchi
Director
+852 2263 9924
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Ivan Lin
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
