(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 31 (Fitch) Today Fitch has completed its
review of the
National Scale Ratings of the subsidiaries in Colombia and Chile
of Itau
Unibanco Holding S.A. (IUH). The review follows the Jan. 29
announcement of a
proposed merger between IUHâ€™s Chilean subsidiary, Banco Itau
Chile (BIC) with
Corpbanca Chile.
THE TRANSACTION
The proposed transaction entails the swapping of IUHâ€™s BIC
shares for shares in
a new entity that will be known as Banco Itau Corpbanca. Prior
to the swap, Itau
Unibanco S.A. (Itau, a subsidiary of IUH and one of the largest
commercial banks
in Brazil) will make a capital infusion of USD652 million into
BIC. Following
the merger, Itau will have a controlling 33.58% ownership on the
resulting
entity, while Corpgroup will own a 32.92% share, and the
remaining 33.5% shares
will remain in the form of free-float. It is expected that the
transaction will
be approved by the shareholders and various regulators year-end
2014. Corpbanca
assets in Colombia (Corpbanca Colombia and the expected-to-be
merged Helm Bank
S.A. and its subsidiary Helm Bank (Panama) S.A.) will be fully
consolidated into
Banco Itau Corpbanca.
The new Itau Corpbanca is expected to have an initial market
share of
approximately 12.4%, making it the fourth largest private bank
in Chile in terms
of loans. This merger is also strategic as it will also permit
the increase of
Itau groupâ€™s presence in Colombia. As such, the sum of the
assets of Itauâ€™s
subsidiary (Itau BBA Colombia S.A. Corporacion Financiera â€“
Itau Colombia) and
the Corpbanca subsidiary in Colombia, which is in turn in the
process of merging
with Helm Bank, will result in the formation of the fifth
largest bank in terms
of loans, with a market share of approximately 6.7%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed transaction will have several positive effects on
the ratings of
IUHâ€™s subsidiaries involved in the transaction and also over
Helm Bank S.A, an
entity in the process of merging with the current Corpbanca
operations in
Colombia. In the case of IUH, the proposed transaction is
neutral in regard to
its ratings and overall credit profile but positive towards its
geographic
diversification as a regional bank in Latin America. The new
Itau Corpbanca
entity may represent around 9.70% of IUHâ€™s consolidated assets
as of Sept. 30,
2013, while its income contribution will remain modest compared
to the overall
business. No goodwill or other intangibles will be created due
to the
transaction.
National Scale Ratings for BIC (currently a â€˜core
subsidiaryâ€™ of IUH in Chile)
will remain driven by the expected support from its parent. The
new entity in
Chile will enjoy a larger business scale, diversification and
expanded revenue
stream, although its capital ratios will range slightly below
other banks of
similar size in Chile. After the transaction is completed, Itau
Corpbanca will
remain as a â€˜coreâ€™ subsidiary for IUH.
Similarly, Itau Colombiaâ€™s National Ratings remain driven by
the expected
support from its parent, as this subsidiary is considered to be
â€˜strategically
importantâ€™ by Fitch according to its current criteria. Even
though the Colombian
operations will be sizable in terms of assets and result in
significant revenue
contribution to the newly-formed Itau Corpbanca, the overall
contribution to IUH
of this operation will remain small.
In the case of Helm Bank, its current National Scale Ratings are
driven by its
own financial strength explained by its adequate market
position, good asset
quality ratios, moderate profitability and the benefits of a
stable funding and
capital base. National Scale ratings for Helm Bankâ€™s
fully-owned subsidiary in
Panama (Helm Bank (Panama) S.A) are fully derived from the
expected support of
its parent in Colombia, which considers it a â€˜coreâ€™
subsidiary. Fitch has placed
the ratings of these two entities on Rating Watch Positive, with
resolution of
the Rating Watch contingent upon completion of the transaction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In the case of BIC and Itau Colombia, their National Scale
Ratings may be
affected by changes on the creditworthiness of IUH and/or
changes on their
strategic importance for the parent, although the latter is a
not a likely
scenario. The current Rating Outlook is Stable.
In the case of Helm Bank S.A and Helm Bank(Panama) S.A. the
resolution of the
Rating Watch Positive will be contingent to the completion of
the transaction,
as they will become part of the newly formed entity in Colombia.
As is the case in any other merger, there are several risks
involved with the
transaction (operational, financial and regulatory, among
others) which may
result in changes on the proposed transaction. It is Fitchâ€™s
view that IUHâ€™s
long-dated experience integrating new operations in its home
country and abroad
may serve well to complete the proposed transaction without
undermining its
financial strength and/or the financial strength of the acquired
entities.
Fitch currently rates Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
â€˜BBB+â€™; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR â€˜F2â€™;
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR â€˜A-â€˜; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR â€˜F1â€™;
--Viability Rating â€˜a-â€˜;
--Support Rating â€˜2â€™;
--Support Rating Floor â€˜BBB-â€˜;
--National Long-Term Rating â€˜AAA(braâ€™); Outlook Stable;
--National Short-Term Rating â€˜F1+(bra)â€™;
--Subordinated debt 'BBB';
--Market-linked securities 'BBB+emr'.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco Itau Chile
--National Long-Term Rating affirmed at â€˜AA(cl)â€™; Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-Term Rating affirmed at â€˜N1+(cl)â€™;
--National Senior Unsecured affirmed at â€˜AA(cl)â€™;
--National Subordinated Debt affirmed at â€˜A+(cl)â€™.
Itau BBA Colombia S.A. Corporacion Financiera
--National Long-Term Rating affirmed at â€˜AAA(col)â€™; Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-Term Rating affirmed at â€˜F1+(col)â€™.
Helm Bank S.A., Colombia
--National Long-Term Rating â€˜AA+(col)â€™ placed on Rating
Watch Positive;
--National Short-Term Rating affirmed at â€˜F1+(col)â€™;
--Multiple Senior Unsecured Bond issuances by Helm Leasing SA
within a Global
Program up to COP1.5 billion â€˜AA+(col)â€™ placed on Rating
Watch Positive;
--Multiple Senior Unsecured Bond issuances by Helm Bank for
COP1.5 billion
â€˜AA+(col)â€™ placed on Rating Watch Positive;
--Global Senior Debt Bond Program of Helm Bank â€˜AA+(col)â€™
placed on Rating Watch
Positive;
--Global Subordinated Bond Program of Helm Bank â€˜AA(col)â€™
placed on Rating Watch
Positive.
Helm Bank (Panama) S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating â€˜AA+(col)â€™ placed on Rating
Watch Positive;
--National Short-Term Rating affirmed at â€˜F1+(col)â€™.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (IUH)
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst (IUH)
Maria Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2600
Primary Analyst (Banco Itau Chile)
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-2499-3317
Santiago
Secondary Analyst (Banco Itau Chile)
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+56-2-2499-3307
Santiago
Primary Analyst (Itau BBA Colombia S.A.)
Sergio Pena
Associate Director
+57-1-326-9999
Bogota
Secondary Analyst (Itau BBA Colombia S.A.)
Andres Marquez
Director
+57-1-326-9999
Bogota
Primary Analyst (Helm Bank S.A. and Helm Bank (Panama))
Rolando Martinez
Director
+50-3-2516-6619
San Salvador
Secondary Analyst (Helm Bank S.A. and Helm Bank (Panama)
Andres Marquez
Director
+57-1-326-9999
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--â€™Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteriaâ€™ (Aug. 15,
2012);
--â€™National Scale Ratings Criteriaâ€™ (Oct. 30, 2013);
--â€™Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companiesâ€™ (Aug. 10,
2012).
