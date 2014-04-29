(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assesses the
risk in securities
such as Woori Bank's (Woori; A-/Stable/bbb) Basel III-compliant
Tier 2
subordinated notes - the first issuance by a South Korean bank
of that kind - to
be equivalent to two notches below the commercial banks' anchor
rating, which is
the Viability Rating (VR). The subordinated notes have a full
and permanent
write-off feature to absorb losses upon trigger events. The same
instrument
issued by other Korean commercial banks would have similar
notching.
Fitch expects issuances of Basel III securities by Korean banks
to increase
noticeably in the next 18 months because the banks will need to
support their
asset growth and offset the amortisation of the legacy
regulatory capital
securities. Fitch also expects the structure of the Woori
transaction to be
broadly followed by other Tier 2 deals.
The rating of the Basel III Tier 2 securities two notches below
the anchor
rating reflects Fitch's view on loss severity due to the
instrument's poor
recovery prospects relative to senior unsecured instruments,
which stem from the
instrument's deep subordination. The subordinated notes will be
written-off
completely and permanently if and when the bank becomes
insolvent as defined in
Article 2 of Korea's Act on Structural Improvement of the
Financial Industry or
receives a management improvement order as per Article 36 of the
Regulations on
Supervision of Banking Business.
Apart from the regulatory authorities having discretion in
declaring a bank as
non-viable, Korea has also specified that a management
improvement order will be
activated if a commercial bank's total capital adequacy ratio
falls below 2% (or
Tier 1 ratio below 1.5% or common-equity Tier 1 ratio below
1.2%). An insolvency
test will be triggered if a commercial bank's total capital
adequacy ratio falls
below 4% (or Tier 1 ratio below 3% or common-equity Tier 1 ratio
below 2.3%).
The typical anchor for Basel III securities is an issuer's
intrinsic strength as
Fitch would generally not factor in extraordinary support from
the Korean
authorities for this type of instrument. Fitch believes that for
securities with
Basel III loss absorption feature, there is no certainty that
they will be
bailed-out through a pre-emptive deployment of public funds
without the
activation of a management improvement order by the Financial
Supervisory
Commission.
In order for Basel III subordinated securities to be bailed-out
reliably, a
pre-emptive common-equity capital injection by the authorities
is vital.
However, Fitch believes that for the Korean government to inject
common equity
to support a commercial bank as a going concern, it will need to
deploy public
funds as defined in Article 2, Special Act on the Management of
Public Funds,
which is highly likely to require approval from the National
Assembly. As such,
it is uncertain that such public funds will be available or made
available in a
timely manner to protect the holders of Basel III loss
absorption securities.
This uncertainty compares with the use of the Bank
Recapitalisation Fund, which
was set up in 2009 during the global financial crisis to support
some banks, but
only for their Basel II subordinated debt and hybrid Tier 1
capital.
Lastly, in Fitch's view, the Korean government (via Korea
Deposit Insurance
Corporation) is a reluctant holder of a controlling stake (57%)
in Woori, with
privatisation the ultimate objective of the government. As such,
while it is
possible that the government will inject common equity to
support Woori, should
the latter need such support, Fitch does not consider the
possibility
sufficiently reliable to notch from the support-driven IDR.
More details on how Fitch assesses risks in bank subordinated
and hybrid
securities are in "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities
Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, which can be found at
www.fitchratings.com
