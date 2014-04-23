(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will generally rate Basel
III-compliant
Tier 1 instruments issued in Taiwan, such as Taishin
International Bank's
(BBB+/AA-(twn)/Stable) recently launched perpetual
non-cumulative subordinated
debt, four notches down from the banks' anchor rating. The
notching, typically
from the banks' Viability Rating (VR), comprises two notches for
non-performance
risk, based on standard and less-easily triggered profit and
capital thresholds
for coupon omission and deferral, and two notches for poor
recovery prospects.
For Taishin International Bank, its VR is 'bbb+', which would
result in a rating
of 'BB'/'BBB+(twn)' for its subordinated debt, if Fitch were to
rate the issue.
Taiwanese Basel III Tier 1 instruments exhibit lower
non-performance risk than
those in other jurisdictions, such as Singapore and Hong Kong,
where
cancellation of any periodic distributions is fully
discretionary and Fitch
would notch similar instruments at least three times from their
anchor rating
for non-performance risk. In limited Taiwanese cases where Fitch
considers
profit and capital thresholds to be more easily triggered, Fitch
will apply
wider notching (that is, three notches or more) for
non-performance risk. These
cases include those with additional terms imposing a high
capital ratio trigger
for coupon deferral and situations where a bank's retained
earnings can barely
cover interest payments.
Also unlike Basel III Tier 1 instruments in other jurisdictions,
Taiwanese Basel
III Tier 1 instruments typically do not accord full discretion
to the issuer on
coupon payments, which limits their loss absorption flexibility
to support the
issuer's viability. Fitch does not ascribe equity credit to such
hybrid
instruments so that they are excluded from Fitch's calculation
of Fitch Eligible
Capital when considering an issuer's VR.
Notching for typical Basel III Tier 1 instruments is wider than
the two notches
for Fitch-rated Basel III Tier 2 instruments in Taiwan,
reflecting additional
and higher non-performance risk built in the profit and capital
tests for Tier 1
securities, compared with the absence of terms for coupon
omission and deferral
for Tier 2 instruments. Both types of instruments include two
notches for loss
severity, reflecting poor recovery prospects at the point of
non-viability
(PONV) or government receivership. Fitch believes Taiwan's
authorities would
only move a bank into insolvency administration when it reaches
a very low
capital level or a 2% capital adequacy ratio (CAR), thereby
reducing recovery
prospects.
Fitch's approach to rating Tier 1 securities differs slightly
from its approach
in rating Tier 2 securities. Fitch-rated subordinated and hybrid
securities are
still notched down from the financial institution's anchor
rating, which is
usually the issuer's VR, but in cases of high state ownership or
institutional
support, the support-driven Issuer Default Rating may act as the
anchor rating
for the ratings of Tier 2 securities because Fitch views the
state/parent as
having a stronger interest in supporting a state bank/subsidiary
to prevent it
from hitting points where loss-absorption features kick in.
Fitch observes that market pricing for Basel III-compliant Tier
2 instruments
have not been meaningfully different from the legacy Tier 2 ones
despite the
former's higher risk stemming from the addition of a
non-viability trigger.
Fitch attributes the peculiar market pricing behaviour to the
persistent and
abundant market liquidity and, to some extent, the market's lack
of familiarity
in assessing the risks. As such, the market may start to price
in additional
risk for Basel III instruments, especially when market liquidity
thins and
market participants become more familiar with additional risk
associated with
the non-viability trigger.
More details on how Fitch assesses bank subordinated and hybrid
securities are
in "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria",
dated 31 January 2014. For Taiwanese banks' Basel III
instruments in particular,
refer to "Taiwan Banks: Basel III Capital Rules and
Instruments", dated 30 May
2013. Both reports are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 81757601
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 81757603
Sophia Chen
Director
+886 2 81757604
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Taiwan Banks: Basel III Capital Rules and Instruments
here
