(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 18 (Fitch) The U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) is currently considering the scope of potential financial systemic risks posed by large asset management firms, and may ultimately designate such firms as systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs) and impose capital and liquidity requirements similar to those for banks. Fitch believes SIFI designation of asset managers, if ultimately approved, would likely strengthen balance sheet profiles, but could impair longer-term profitability if compliance costs, growth constraints or liquidity requirements prove to be too onerous. The Treasury's Office of Financial Research (OFR) released a preliminary report in September regarding possible systemic risks posed by asset managers. The report focused on the use of fund-level leverage, concentration of risks in certain products and the potential for forced asset sales, which could amplify and transmit risk across the broader financial system. The report received extensive comments from industry participants and external observers, with an eye on potential FSOC action in 2014. Former financial regulators (including several that submitted an opinion piece in yesterday's Wall Street Journal) have noted their opposition to bank-style regulation on nonbank entities such as asset managers. We believe SIFI designation for certain large asset managers could be a positive for debtholders if higher explicit capital and liquidity requirements resulted, although it may necessitate material equity raises given the limited equity positions of most managers and negative tangible equity positions in certain instances. All stakeholders would also benefit from increased transparency and disclosure. However, the regulation envisioned by the OFR report would raise compliance costs and potentially limit the size and growth prospects of some asset managers. This would likely reduce returns, pressure cash flow leverage (i.e. debt/EBITDA) metrics, and offset, to some degree, the benefits of improved balance sheet profiles. Constraints on size/growth are particularly concerning from a profitability perspective given the role that product diversity and scale play in supporting the stability of margins and overall earnings. Increased compliance costs could also be passed on to investors through higher fund management fees, reducing net returns. Industry opponents of increased regulation have cited shortcomings in the OFR report and what they see as a fundamental misunderstanding of risk in asset management firms. They argue that application of a bank regulation template (presumably including closer regulation of capital and liquidity) is a mistake, since asset managers do not face the same types of balance sheet risk as banks. The case for limited asset manager regulation is supported by the idea that these institutions, unlike banks, act primarily as conduits of investor assets rather than as direct transmitters of systemic risk. Investors, according to this view, determine asset allocation, and managers simply transmit these mandates through buying and selling of securities in funds and investor accounts. Advocates of a more aggressive regulatory approach believe that the potential for collective behavior by asset managers, the use of leverage at the fund level and concentration of risk among large asset managers all support an expanded regulatory framework. In an extreme scenario, we believe that a material change in investor perceptions of the risk of an individual asset management firm could potentially lead to asset withdrawals, regardless of the legal separation between fund assets and the manager's balance sheet assets. While this is typically a remote risk given the agency-nature of traditional asset management activities, a material outflow of assets under management occurring during a period of market turmoil could introduce systemic risk as a result of forced selling and accompanying asset price distortion, particularly for less liquid asset classes. 