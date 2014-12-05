(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 05 (Fitch) The October completion of
regulatory risk
retention rules for US banks' loan and structured finance
exposures could
increase banks' appetite for regulatory capital trades (reg cap
trades), says
Fitch Ratings. Risk retention rules for US banks are stipulated
under Section
941 of the Dodd-Frank Act and essentially require banks to
retain 5% of their
loan and structured finance originations, subject to certain
carve-outs.
The purpose of reg cap trades is to provide important levers for
banks to
efficiently manage capitalization levels. However, Fitch
believes that over the
long term, the ultimate effectiveness of many trades will depend
on the
appropriateness of their structures. Novel, complex and highly
structured
transactions can be ripe for unexpected outcomes -- both for
bank sellers and
third-party buyers.
Reg cap trades tend to be uniquely structured (or bespoke)
credit risk
transferences through an outright asset sale, or they can be
executed through a
credit default swap (CDS). Some bank participants may view the
CDS execution as
preferable because retaining and servicing loan assets are core
functions that
most banks use to support their business positioning. There is
limited public
disclosure with respect to reg cap trade activity, but Fitch is
aware of
modestly increased activity in the space, with risk transference
facilitated by
private equity funds, business development companies and other
entities that can
be broadly characterized as components of the shadow banking
industry. To the
extent that the parties assuming the credit risk via reg cap
trades are less
regulated, shadow banking type entities, this could be a
meaningful contributor
to growth of shadow banking.
Fitch believes that reg cap trade buyers and sellers can face
significant
challenges in balancing the risk-transfer benefits with the
associated
complexity. For example, banks may not have transferred as much
risk as
believed, or third parties may have assumed more or different
risks than
expected. In addition to losses, this could lead to litigation
and/or
reputational damage. Furthermore, transparency around reg cap
trades is often
limited, which could exacerbate actual or perceived risks to reg
cap trade
buyers and sellers under stress.
Credit risk transfers that are direct, explicit, irrevocable and
unconditional
could minimize the potential for such unexpected outcomes for
the banks. With
proper risk management processes, prudential regulators can, in
theory be
satisfied that banks are managing credit risk transfers
effectively when
calculating capital requirements.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
