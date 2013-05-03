(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Australia-based Wesfarmers Limited's sale of property interests to its joint venture with ISPT is consistent with the Positive Outlook on Wesfarmer's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB+'. The move is in line with Fitch's expectation that Wesfarmers would fund its accelerated store rollout in FY13 with the assistance of third party capital (please refer to full rating report of Wesfarmers dated 1 November 2012). Wesfarmers announced yesterday that it had raised AUD400m through the disposal of a 75% interest in a portfolio of 19 Coles-owned shopping centres to its joint venture with Australian property fund manager ISPT. Its joint venture strategy allows Wesfarmers to execute the second phase of its Coles transformation - expanding its retailing market share and improving the quality of its earnings mix while avoiding the adverse impact on leverage of debt funding this growth. The asset sale is in keeping with Wesfarmer's strategy of prudent capital management. It follows the disposal of AUD203m in property plant and equipment (PPE) in the first half of 2012 and takes total PPE disposals to over AUD600m, which is equivalent to a quarter of Wesfarmer's expected capital expenditure for FY13. Contacts: Johann Kenny, CFA Director +61 2 8256 0348 Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA Director +65 6796 7216 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.