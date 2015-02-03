(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
asset sales
remain a viable option for troubled Chinese homebuilders that
have good assets
to raise immediate liquidity and improve their balance sheets.
This is because sustained demand for residential properties in
China continues
to support stable home prices and hence, land bank values, which
allow for the
orderly liquidation of a homebuilder's assets. At the same time,
most of the
larger homebuilders have strong balance sheets and ample
liquidity to buy these
assets.
This was most recently demonstrated by Sunac China Holdings
Limited's
(BB-/Positive) purchase of land from the financially distressed
Kaisa Group
Holdings Limited. The acquisition of the four projects in
Shanghai by Sunac,
announced on 30 January 2015, offered Kaisa respite in a
relatively short period
of time. Kaisa had halted trading in its shares in December 2014
after Shenzhen
authorities placed restrictions on the sale of some of its
projects, which the
company said would have an adverse impact on cash flow. Sunac
will pay
CNY2.37bn, or an average of CNY6,277 per square metre of
sellable area, for the
projects.
This transaction shows that it is possible to find buyers for
assets in the
higher-tier cities, where housing demand remains strong because
of urbanisation.
This resilient housing demand in higher-tier cities also drove
Sunac's decision
to form a joint venture with Greentown in 2012.
Financially strong homebuilders have also been trying to add to
their land banks
via other channels, including negotiating purchases, to skirt
the higher prices
at competitive government land auctions, especially in
higher-tier cities in
China. These strategies have emerged as homebuilders try to
preserve margins at
a time of lacklustre growth in selling prices. The national
aggregate
residential property selling price increased only 1.4% in 2014,
compared with an
average annual growth of 7.4% between 2011 and 2013.
Contact:
Su Aik Lim
Director
+65 6796 7233
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
