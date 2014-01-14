(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Jan 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The assessment of liquidity gaps and the creditworthiness of the underlying pools could limit the uplift above the issuer rating that is achievable for a new category of Italian covered bonds proposed under changes to the country's covered bond law, Fitch Ratings says. The new-style collateralised bank bonds would be dual recourse bonds similar to obbligazioni bancarie garantite (OBG), but secured by assets currently not eligible by law for OBG cover pools. These include corporate bonds, loans to small and medium enterprises (SME), shipping loans, and lease and factoring receivables, as well as tranches of securitisations backed by these assets. The new bonds are outlined in Article 12 of Decree Law 145 (Destinazione Italia), which adds new provisions to the existing Law 130/99 that governs Italian covered bonds. They are intended to provide domestic banks with an additional funding tool and encourage them to increase lending to companies.

Ratings assigned to the new debt instrument would reflect the difficulty of bridging maturity mismatches between the cover assets and bonds, were any to arise post-issuer default. In Fitch's view, the new asset types are less tradable than those eligible for OBG. Therefore the typical soft bullet redemption profiles of OBG rated by Fitch, which have a maturity date extension of up to 15 months, would not result in the same notching differential if applied to the collateralised bank bonds.

We expect the credit quality of the assets eligible for this debt instrument to be worse or more volatile than those eligible for OBG. Depending on the availability of performance data, this could either lead to higher breakeven overcollateralisation levels for a given rating level or limit the potential rating uplift of the new-style bond above the bank's Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Our experience of rating Italian SME collateralised loan obligations and leasing securitisation transactions suggests that comprehensive and detailed historical data can be made available for these assets. But this is not always the case for all asset classes. Insufficient information can cap the covered bonds rating relative to the IDR.

The decree law makes no reference to Bank of Italy instructions issued in 2007, which specified that only banks meeting certain capital requirements can issue covered bonds. This would suggest that issuance of the proposed new debt instrument might be open to smaller lenders currently not eligible to issue OBG. The decree law would only become law if approved by the Italian Parliament within 60 days of its publication in the Italian Official Gazette (ie before 21 February 2014). We will monitor developments and if the decree law is converted into law, we will assess the revised legal framework when the secondary legislation is finalised.