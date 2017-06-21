(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
an expected
rating of 'A-(EXP)' to South Korea-based Kyobo Life Insurance
Company Limited's
(Kyobo Life; A+/Stable) proposed subordinated securities. The
agency has
simultaneously published Kyobo Life's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A' with a Stable Outlook.
The proposed securities will be Kyobo Life's direct, unsecured
and subordinated
obligations. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate
purposes. The final
rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed securities are rated one notch below Kyobo Life's
IDR to reflect
Fitch's assumption of 'below-average' recovery prospects in the
event of a
default, given the level of subordination. The securities rank
senior to junior
obligations, including preference shares, but rank junior to all
other present
and future senior and subordinated obligations of the issuer,
other than the
claims of the holders of other parity obligations.
The securities initially have a maturity period of 30 years; and
if not redeemed
at the option of issuer on the first and subsequent maturity
dates, they will be
automatically extended for another 30 years from each such date.
They are
callable after five years, alongside a 100bp coupon step-up
feature after 10
years.
There is no additional notching for non-performance risk, as
Fitch views this
risk as 'minimal' under the agency's criteria. With regards to
optional
cancellation of distributions, management has the right to
cancel payments, in
whole but not in part, at its discretion. The mandatory capital
ratio trigger
occurs when the issuer is deemed to be insolvent. Fitch
considers that the
coupon cancellation triggers are unlikely to be triggered unless
the company is
under an extremely distressed situation on the brink of
insolvency.
As the proposed securities are afforded equity credit for
regulatory solvency
purposes, Fitch applies its 'regulatory override' and therefore
classifies these
securities as 100% equity capital within the agency's assessment
of risk-based
capital adequacy. However, these securities are classified as
100% debt for the
agency's financial leverage calculations. Hybrids with coupon
step-ups on call
dates are typically treated as 100% debt by Fitch.
The issuance will increase Kyobo Life's financial leverage.
Fitch estimates its
leverage at end-March 2017 to be below 15%, after including its
planned issuance
of USD500 million. This is stronger than the median score of 28%
for 'A' rated
issuers based on Fitch's methodology. Fitch also expects Kyobo
Life's interest
coverage to remain adequate and commensurate with its existing
rating, after
this subordinated bonds issuance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Kyobo Life's ratings in the near term is unlikely.
However, over
the longer-term, key rating triggers for an upgrade include a
stronger market
franchise and better positioning, with further international
diversification,
sustaining its regulatory risk-based capitalisation ratio above
350%, continued
proactive management of its negative spread burden and
consistently strong
profitability, with pre-tax return on assets above 1.3%.
Conversely, key rating triggers for a downgrade include a
weakening business
franchise, deterioration in capitalisation, with its risk-based
capitalisation
ratio falling below 250% on a prolonged basis and a sharp
decline in its
financial performance, with, for example, pre-tax return on
assets consistently
below 0.7%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+4420 3530 1257
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
