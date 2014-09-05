(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A/F1' to Citigroup Global Markets Incorporated (CGMI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Citigroup Inc. (Citi). A complete list of CGMI's ratings follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for CGMI is Stable, in line with the Outlook for Citi. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and Senior and Short-Term Debt The IDRs for CGMI and Citi are equalized, which reflects Fitch's view that CGMI is core and integral to Citi's business strategy and operations. Fitch believes Citi would fully support CGMI in the event of need. CGMI is Citi's primary broker-dealer, and a critical part of Citi's global operations. CGMI's activities include securities underwriting, and brokerage and dealer activities. Fitch believes there is a high level of management/operational integration between CGMI and other core Citi operations. CGMI maintains comfortable liquidity and capitalization, which are augmented by the capacity to tap liquidity and additional capital from Citi. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and Senior and Short-Term Debt Given Fitch's view that CGMI is a core subsidiary of Citi, CGMI's IDRs would change in conjunction with any changes to Citi's IDRs. In the unlikely event that Fitch no longer considers CGMI to be a core part of Citi's operations, CGMI's IDRs could be negatively affected. Further, in the event that Fitch's view of notching between holding companies and operating companies changes, and Citi's rating changes, this would impact CGMI's ratings. Citi's IDRs were affirmed on March 26, 2014 with a Stable Outlook as part of Fitch's Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. The standalone Viability Rating is supported by very strong capital and liquidity profiles. The ratings also incorporate a forward-looking view of Citi's earnings profile, and that its performance will improve modestly and converge to peer averages over the near term. Citi's ratings, and ultimately CGMI's ratings, could be vulnerable to a large operational loss that depletes capital in a material way, or if an operational event calls into question Fitch's assessment of Citi's risk management function and its ability to accurately identify, monitor, and mitigate risks throughout the organization. Citi's IDR does not incorporate any uplift from sovereign support. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated Company Rating The review of CGMI factors in a high probability of support from its parent, Citi. It considers the high level of integration, brand, management, and financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults. In the unlikely event that Fitch no longer considers CGMI to be a core part of Citi's operations, CGMI's ratings could be negatively affected. Fitch assigns the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Citigroup Global Markets Incorporated --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'. Fitch affirms the following ratings: --Senior secured at 'A'; --Short-term debt at 'F1'. Contact: Primary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Meghan Neenan +1-212-908-0121 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles (March 27, 2014'). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.