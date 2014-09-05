(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'A/F1' to Citigroup Global Markets Incorporated
(CGMI), a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Citigroup Inc. (Citi). A complete list of CGMI's
ratings follows
at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for CGMI is
Stable, in line with
the Outlook for Citi.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and Senior and Short-Term Debt
The IDRs for CGMI and Citi are equalized, which reflects Fitch's
view that CGMI
is core and integral to Citi's business strategy and operations.
Fitch believes
Citi would fully support CGMI in the event of need.
CGMI is Citi's primary broker-dealer, and a critical part of
Citi's global
operations. CGMI's activities include securities underwriting,
and brokerage and
dealer activities.
Fitch believes there is a high level of management/operational
integration
between CGMI and other core Citi operations. CGMI maintains
comfortable
liquidity and capitalization, which are augmented by the
capacity to tap
liquidity and additional capital from Citi.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and Senior and Short-Term Debt
Given Fitch's view that CGMI is a core subsidiary of Citi,
CGMI's IDRs would
change in conjunction with any changes to Citi's IDRs. In the
unlikely event
that Fitch no longer considers CGMI to be a core part of Citi's
operations,
CGMI's IDRs could be negatively affected. Further, in the event
that Fitch's
view of notching between holding companies and operating
companies changes, and
Citi's rating changes, this would impact CGMI's ratings.
Citi's IDRs were affirmed on March 26, 2014 with a Stable
Outlook as part of
Fitch's Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic
review. The standalone
Viability Rating is supported by very strong capital and
liquidity profiles. The
ratings also incorporate a forward-looking view of Citi's
earnings profile, and
that its performance will improve modestly and converge to peer
averages over
the near term. Citi's ratings, and ultimately CGMI's ratings,
could be
vulnerable to a large operational loss that depletes capital in
a material way,
or if an operational event calls into question Fitch's
assessment of Citi's risk
management function and its ability to accurately identify,
monitor, and
mitigate risks throughout the organization. Citi's IDR does not
incorporate any
uplift from sovereign support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating
The review of CGMI factors in a high probability of support from
its parent,
Citi. It considers the high level of integration, brand,
management, and
financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary
defaults. In the
unlikely event that Fitch no longer considers CGMI to be a core
part of Citi's
operations, CGMI's ratings could be negatively affected.
Fitch assigns the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Citigroup Global Markets Incorporated
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Senior secured at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
