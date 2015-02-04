(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has rated GS Finance Corp's (GSFC) senior unsecured medium-term notes program series E 'A'. The senior medium-term note program is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS, rated 'A/F1'/Outlook Stable by Fitch). KEY RATING DRIVERS GSFC is a wholly owned subsidiary of GS, whose senior unsecured medium-term notes benefit from a full an unconditional guarantee from GS. Therefore, the senior unsecured medium-term notes rating of GSFC's medium-term note program is equalized with GS' senior unsecured rating. GSFC's senior unsecured medium-term note rating is based solely upon the guarantee of GS. RATING SENSITIVITIES GSFC's senior unsecured medium-term notes rating is sensitive to any rating action, positive or negative, taken against GS. Given GS' fully and unconditional guarantee, any change in its ratings will likely impact the rating of this issue. Fitch assigns the following rating: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.: --GS Finance Corp Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Series E 'A' Contact: Primary Analyst Justin Fuller Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Mohak Rao Director +1-212-908-0559 Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0827 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Securities Firms Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (Sept. 11, 2013); --'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (Sept. 11, 2013); --'Sovereign Support for Banks: Update On Position Outlined In 3Q13' (Dec. 10, 2013); --'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Securities Firms Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks here Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths here Sovereign Support For Banks: Update on Position Outlined in 3Q13 here U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.