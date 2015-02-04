(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has rated GS Finance
Corp's (GSFC)
senior unsecured medium-term notes program series E 'A'. The
senior medium-term
note program is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by The
Goldman Sachs Group,
Inc. (GS, rated 'A/F1'/Outlook Stable by Fitch).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GSFC is a wholly owned subsidiary of GS, whose senior unsecured
medium-term
notes benefit from a full an unconditional guarantee from GS.
Therefore, the
senior unsecured medium-term notes rating of GSFC's medium-term
note program is
equalized with GS' senior unsecured rating. GSFC's senior
unsecured medium-term
note rating is based solely upon the guarantee of GS.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
GSFC's senior unsecured medium-term notes rating is sensitive to
any rating
action, positive or negative, taken against GS. Given GS' fully
and
unconditional guarantee, any change in its ratings will likely
impact the rating
of this issue.
Fitch assigns the following rating:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.:
--GS Finance Corp Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program,
Series E 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mohak Rao
Director
+1-212-908-0559
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
