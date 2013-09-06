(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned China Orient Asset Management Corporation (COAM) Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Ratings of 'A-' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also assigned COAM's proposed offshore USD senior unsecured notes an
expected 'A-(EXP)' rating. The notes, to be issued by Century Master Investment
Co. Ltd., are to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China Orient
Asset Management (International) Holding Limited (COAMI), a wholly owned
subsidiary of COAM.
In place of a guarantee, COAM has granted a keepwell deed and a deed of equity
interest purchase and investment undertaking to ensure that the guarantor,
COAMI, has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the
guarantee for the proposed USD notes.
The final rating on the notes is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
Key Rating Drivers
COAM's ratings are linked to China's sovereign rating ('A+'/Stable) and rated
two notches below. This reflects its central government ownership, and strong
operational and strategic ties with the government, resulting in a strong
likelihood of extraordinary government support if needed. They also take into
account dilution of the policy role and expected reduction in shareholding by
the government. COAM is therefore classified as a dependent public sector entity
under Fitch's criteria.
The government, though the Ministry of Finance (MoF) owns 100% of COAM. The MoF
provided initial capital contribution of CNY10bn and the central bank also
provided subsidised loans to COAM on establishment. In addition, Fitch expects
that COAM's ultimate losses on the purchase and disposal of policy-oriented
non-performing assets (NPA) will be borne by the Ministry of Finance (MoF). It
is expected that the MoF will dilute its shareholding in COAM in the near future
but still maintain a majority stake.
Without a board of directors, COAM's major strategic decisions are made by the
MoF and the daily operations are managed by the president, along with seven
other managers appointed by the China Banking Regulation Commission (CBRC). The
latter acts as regulator for COAM's asset management activities. The management
needs to report their operational and financial conditions on a quarterly basis
to the MoF and CBRC, and submit the annual operational and financial results to
the MoF.
In the past five years, COAM rapidly diversified its business into insurance,
securities, trust, finance leasing etc. Although the diversification of business
lines can smooth out the volatility in profit and leverage COAM's extensive
client base and network, execution risk also rises along with the fast
expansion.
Concentration risk arises from COAM's exposure to the Chinese property market,
representing around 78% of its account and loan receivable portfolio by the end
of 2012. However, one mitigating factor is most of its outstanding portfolio is
either guaranteed by a third party or secured by assets with loan to value ratio
less than 40%.
COAM is mainly funded by short term borrowings while the maturity of its NPA
portfolio could be relatively prolonged. Nevertheless, the large outstanding
credit facilities as well as its good long term relationship with various banks
and financial institutions - to some extent - mitigate the risks arising from
mismatched assets and liabilities.
The 'A-(EXP)' rating to the offshore bond is in line with the ratings of COAM
given the strong link between COAMI and COAM and also the keepwell deed and the
deed of equity interest purchase and investment undertaking which provides
additional support and which transfers the ultimate responsibility of payment to
COAM.
In Fitch's opinion, both the keepwell deed and the deed of equity interest
purchase and investment undertaking signal a strong intention from COAM to
ensure that COAMI has sufficient funds to honour the proposed debt obligations.
The agency also believes COAMI intends to maintain its reputation and credit
profile in the international offshore market, and is unlikely to default on
offshore obligations. Additionally a default of COAMI could have significant
negative repercussions on COAM for any future offshore funding.
COAM is one of the four asset management companies owned by the MoF, established
with the mission of preserving state owned assets, preventing and defusing
financial risks and promoting reforms of state owned entities. COAM, together
with the other three state owned asset management companies, are also the
premium wholesalers for NPA under the new policy which grants them privileges in
transferring bulk NPAs and acquiring NPA across different regions in China.
Rating Sensitivities
A positive rating action would stem from a similar change in the ratings of the
sovereign and / or a stronger explicit and implicit support from government.
Material changes to its strategic importance or a dilution in the government
shareholding to less than 51% could result in the entity no longer being
classified as a dependent public sector entity and therefore no longer
credit-linked to the sovereign rating, which may result in ratings downgrade.